Was this meant to be a Christmas Eve option?
Party at the Nakatomi Plaza 2023!
This badge is given to users who visited Geekzone on New Year's Eve 2023.
Was this meant to be a Christmas Eve option?
Party at the Nakatomi Plaza 2023!
This badge is given to users who visited Geekzone on New Year's Eve 2023.
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
Oh, yes. Silly me using copy and paste. Fixed, thanks.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
So long as we are correcting things, shouldn't it be just be Christmas Eve rather than Christmas's Eve?
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!