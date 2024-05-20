Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzonePlanned maintenance Tuesday 28 May 2024 10:30 AM
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#312816 20-May-2024 14:08
Send private message

Hi folks

 

We will be offline on Tuesday, 28 May, between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM for scheduled maintenance.

 

Go outside.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
antoniosk
2358 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232697 20-May-2024 14:23
Send private message

No.




________

 

Antoniosk

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3232698 20-May-2024 14:27
Send private message

Have you been outside? It's freezing. And it's gonna rain.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MaxineN
Max
1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3232729 20-May-2024 15:55
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Go outside.

 

 

I can't move my work desk to the outside.

 

Something about it being single digits out there.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



RunningMan
8883 posts

Uber Geek


  #3232731 20-May-2024 15:56
Send private message

freitasm: Go outside.

 

 

But it might rain. Or be cold. Or those other weather things.

 

Now what's all this advance notice of things anyway? What's wrong with the normal way - an unexpected outage followed by 3 days of people whining and moaning about why they weren't told?

 

 

 

I'll see myself out...

RunningMan
8883 posts

Uber Geek


  #3232732 20-May-2024 15:57
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

I can't move my work desk to the outside.

 

Something about it being single digits out there.

 

 

Pretend it's warmer - use Fahrenheit!

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232738 20-May-2024 16:26
Send private message

Well, we will have the planned maintenance if Datacom allows @cisconz access to our server.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

michaelmurfy
meow
13202 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232742 20-May-2024 16:34
Send private message

I hear @johnk has a great datacentre you can move it to instead?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



saf

saf
140 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3232779 20-May-2024 18:56
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

I hear @johnk has a great datacentre you can move it to instead?

 

 

Not sure I'd trust the power there mate... 😉




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

ANglEAUT
2295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232785 20-May-2024 19:18
Send private message

I'll make sure the outage is recorded in downdetector.co.nz.

 

 

Johnk
832 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232795 20-May-2024 19:57
Send private message

saf:

Not sure I'd trust the power there mate... 😉



Ha! Yeah, fair. I have this problem where I check if my ONT is online via a neat dashboard provided via my ISP, unfortunately it reports a connection even if there isnt one 😜

Have two UPSs now as well. So should be good....

cisconz
cisconz
1337 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232798 20-May-2024 20:34
Send private message

Johnk:

Have two UPSs now as well. So should be good....

 

I will let you borrow my generator too.




Hmmmm

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3232799 20-May-2024 20:46
Send private message

Maintenance? Sounds like a divorce.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Ragnor
8196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3232820 20-May-2024 22:39
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Well, we will have the planned maintenance if Datacom allows @cisconz access to our server.

 

 

Physical servers in 2024, I thought you were cloud native 🤣

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232827 20-May-2024 22:54
Send private message

@ragnor hosting Geekzone on Azure or AWS would cost at least 15 times more.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Ragnor
8196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3232844 20-May-2024 23:28
Send private message

freitasm: @ragnor hosting Geekzone on Azure or AWS would cost at least 15 times more.

 

 

 

I know, sorry I left off the /sarcasm

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright