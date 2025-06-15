Not sure if it's my settings but I just commented on a post and it said it was 14th June.. The time is correct but it should be the 15th (unless I'm in the future) in which case I'll return with the lotto numbers on Wednesday
Visit your profile setting and adjust the timezone.
You need to set your time zone in your profile.
Thanks. I'm no longer in the future. Surprised I hadn't noticed it previously