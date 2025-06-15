Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geekzone - 1 day behind
weasel13

Geek
#319940 15-Jun-2025 19:48
Not sure if it's my settings but I just commented on a post and it said it was 14th June.. The time is correct but it should be the 15th (unless I'm in the future) in which case I'll return with the lotto numbers on Wednesday 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek
  #3384493 15-Jun-2025 19:54
Visit your profile setting and adjust the timezone. 




marpada
Ultimate Geek
  #3384494 15-Jun-2025 19:54
You need to set your time zone in your profile.

weasel13

Geek
  #3384496 15-Jun-2025 19:56
Thanks. I'm no longer in the future. Surprised I hadn't noticed it previously 

