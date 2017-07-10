Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Fibre X vs Fibre UFB
mattwnz

19163 posts

Uber Geek


#217741 10-Jul-2017 18:54
Send private message

Currently pricing various ISPs as my current 12 month contract is coming up with my current ISP. I am already on a UFB fibre 100/20 plan. I noticed with Vodafone pricing, that it says I would need to sign up to a Fibre X plan, which is about $90 per month. I am guessing this is using the old Saturn fibre cable. Although it doesn't give me the option to use UFB, it looks like this would be an extra $10 per month. If I did go for the Fibre X option, does this mean that Vodafone would need to dig up my garden to install the Fibre X line? I am guessing they won't be able to hook it up to the UFB line. Just seems really backwards and inefficient, but potentially means I get it cheaper and faster than their UFB option.

 1 | 2
blakamin
4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1819053 10-Jul-2017 18:56
Send private message

I doubt they'd hook you up to HFC if you have fibre already.

 
 
 
 

darylblake
1127 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1819054 10-Jul-2017 18:58
Send private message

Fibre X is a different product to UFB. Its a different network, owned and operated by Vodafone. 

 

I would continue to use a UFB product if possible.

antoniosk
2326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1819069 10-Jul-2017 19:12
Send private message

mattwnz:

Currently pricing various ISPs as my current 12 month contract is coming up with my current ISP. I am already on a UFB fibre 100/20 plan. I noticed with Vodafone pricing, that it says I would need to sign up to a Fibre X plan, which is about $90 per month. I am guessing this is using the old Saturn fibre cable. Although it doesn't give me the option to use UFB, it looks like this would be an extra $10 per month. If I did go for the Fibre X option, does this mean that Vodafone would need to dig up my garden to install the Fibre X line? I am guessing they won't be able to hook it up to the UFB line. Just seems really backwards and inefficient, but potentially means I get it cheaper and faster than their UFB option.



The network is installled, so the marginal costs of being competitive on fibre are good.

Why not call and see what they will do?

The default is to use cable, but I doubt they will spend $750 on a roll and connect.




________

 

Antoniosk



mattwnz

19163 posts

Uber Geek


  #1819072 10-Jul-2017 19:21
Send private message

darylblake:

 

Fibre X is a different product to UFB. Its a different network, owned and operated by Vodafone. 

 

I would continue to use a UFB product if possible.

 

 

 

 

I would but

 

 

 

(a) it doesn't give me the option in their website, only Fibre X

 

(b) Fibre X is 200Mbps + base, where their UFB one is 100Mbps

 

(c) Fibre X 200Mbps is $10 cheaper than what they charge for UFB 100Mbps

 

 

 

Otherwise they would need to offer me the same benefits as Fibre X, with my UFB connection. Otherwise my only option is to just use another ISP, as I don't want them ripping up my garden when I already have UFB, as that would just be stupid.  

blakamin
4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1819082 10-Jul-2017 19:35
Send private message

I'd also read about congestion issues on FibreX

Sideface
8216 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #1819130 10-Jul-2017 19:49
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

darylblake:

 

Fibre X is a different product to UFB. Its a different network, owned and operated by Vodafone. 

 

I would continue to use a UFB product if possible.

 

 

I would but

 

(a) it doesn't give me the option in their website, only Fibre X

 

(b) Fibre X is 200Mbps + base, where their UFB one is 100Mbps

 

(c) Fibre X 200Mbps is $10 cheaper than what they charge for UFB 100Mbps

 

Otherwise they would need to offer me the same benefits as Fibre X, with my UFB connection. Otherwise my only option is to just use another ISP, as I don't want them ripping up my garden when I already have UFB.  

 

 

a) Vodafone don't/won't offer you a UFB option if you are in a "cable" area, because they make a higher profit from the cable network, which they own.

 

Just get UFB fibre from another provider.

 

b) & c)

 

I have the misfortune to be on "FibreX" 200/20 Mbps cable.

 

I have used "real fibre" (UFB) in the past at a previous address, but UFB will not be available at my current Wellington address until late 2019.

 

In my experience UFB is vastly superior to cable in all respects, and is well worth the slight extra cost.

 

The "200Mbps" of cable is actually less than 100Mbps - typically 50Mbps or (much) less.

 

With "FibreX" cable you get wonderful-looking speed tests, but poor real-world performance.

 

AVOID FibreX if you have a "real" fibre option. It's not worth the small saving.

 

I will change back to UFB at the earliest opportunity - I don't care what it costs.

 

 




Sideface

Linux
9918 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1819142 10-Jul-2017 19:57
Send private message

Yes you can make a request thru the VodafoneNZ retention team to be connected to Fibre UFB in a Cable HFC area

Linux



DonGould
3892 posts

Uber Geek


  #1819166 10-Jul-2017 20:43
Send private message

blakamin:

 

I'd also read about congestion issues on FibreX

 

 

 

 

And it you're into gaming then I'd check what the current ping is on HFC and it you want to go there.

 

 

 

You also need to remember that 200 is PIR not CIR and your constant throughput might not be good depending on how many people on the node in your area.

 

 

 

Given the amount of marketing they've been doing recently, I'd think they'll have been picking up a few more customers again.

 

 

 

Oh, and before anyone just comes and accuses me of being a 'hater'...  I built a wireless network over two suburbs just to avoid that network because it was just so crap.  So far I've invested over $50k just to keep away from it... so ya, take my comments with what ever gran of salt you choose.... I'm not a fan.

 

 

 

 




blakamin
4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1819172 10-Jul-2017 20:55
Send private message

I only mention it because my ex has it and has issues which slow skype and hangout calls with my kids. 

 

I'm personally not fussed if you go fibre X... Just saying I wouldn't.

quickymart
10669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1819174 10-Jul-2017 20:57
Send private message

Is fibre in the future for you Don? Or are you out of coverage for it?

DonGould
3892 posts

Uber Geek


  #1819224 10-Jul-2017 22:02
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Is fibre in the future for you Don? Or are you out of coverage for it?

 

 

 

 

I have 12 nice cores of fibre at that site now thanks... and three suburbs covered by a nice little wireless network ;)

 

...I did promise the nice lady I asked for service, 7 years ago that I'd sort out my local community :)

 

 




DP

DP
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#1821780 13-Jul-2017 12:36
Send private message

Stay on UFB, dose there X network need a new router?  definitely look for another provider - VF NZ retention team are lying, ripe off pricks.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75802 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3115458 14-Aug-2023 08:21
Send private message

Reviving this old thread because news from ComCom are relevant, since both of these are shown in this thread:

 

  • Fibre X was not fibre
  • Vodafone gave the impression that was the only option for customers in certain areas

 

ComCom action delivers $3.675 million ‘sting’ to One NZ for Kiwi consumers

 

The Commerce Commission says a record $3.675 million fine imposed on One NZ (formerly Vodafone NZ) for misleading consumers in the marketing of its FibreX broadband service is a significant win for Kiwi consumers. 

 

Commission Chair, John Small, says the penalty is the highest ever handed down by a court under the Fair Trading Act – reflecting the seriousness of the company’s conduct between 2016 and 2018 – and will serve as a strong deterrent to other large businesses. 

 

“This judgment against One NZ is a significant win for Kiwi consumers – because every New Zealander should be able to trust what businesses are saying in their marketing and promotion of their services. 

 

“The Fair Trading Act requires claims to be truthful and accurate in order to give you the information you need to make an informed purchasing decision.

 

“In this case, One NZ’s conduct was misleading and, in addition to the consumer harm, it distorted competition for the supply of broadband services in New Zealand,” Dr Small says.

 

In an appeal judgment released by the High Court on Friday (11 August 2023), Justice Moore allowed the Commission’s appeal against the original fine imposed by the District Court and said a greater uplift was required in order “to ensure the penalty ‘stings’ from [One NZ’s] perspective” and serves as a deterrent – particularly given [One NZ’s] history of non-compliance with the Fair Trading Act. The High Court also dismissed One NZ’s appeal against its conviction on nine of the original charges. 

 

One NZ was found guilty by the District Court in 2021 for misleading consumers into believing its FibreX service was fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband, when it was not. It was also found guilty of falsely suggesting to consumers that FibreX was the only available broadband service at their address, which was not true. 

 

One NZ was fined $2.25 million by the District Court in April last year, which the Commission appealed, arguing that the sentence was ‘manifestly inadequate’ and did not appropriately reflect the seriousness of the offending, and the size and financial resources of the business. 

 

The promotion of FibreX denied consumers the ability to make an informed choice about the most appropriate broadband option for their needs. 

 

“By misleading consumers into believing FibreX was fibre-to-the-home, One NZ distorted competition by giving itself an unfair advantage over its competitors who were selling true ‘fibre’, including local fibre companies and other retailers,” Dr Small says.

 

One NZ’s conduct coincided with Government investment of more than $1.5 billion in the roll-out of UFB (Ultra-fast Broadband). This investment had a focus on stimulating consumer uptake of fibre-to-the-home broadband services. Around 250,000 households in Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch were targeted by the FibreX campaign.

 

The appeal judgment can be read on the High Court website here.

 

Background
Vodafone NZ (renamed One NZ) was sentenced in the Auckland District Court on 14 April 2022 on 18 representative charges under section 11 of the Fair Trading Act 1986 (FTA) relating to conduct in Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch, where its “FibreX” branded service was offered, between 26 October 2016 and 28 March 2018.

 

The 18 charges comprised:

 

• Nine charges relating to Vodafone’s representations on its website about the availability of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services, to which Vodafone pleaded guilty on 16 November 2018; and
• Nine further charges arising from Vodafone’s branding and advertising of its Hybrid Fibre-coaxial (HFC) broadband service, of which Vodafone was found guilty in the Auckland District Court in April 2021 after a 14-day trial.

 




Wombat1
256 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3115462 14-Aug-2023 08:37
Send private message

Now they need to go after the other providers that advertise hyper fibre as having lower latency to regular fibre.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2348 posts

Uber Geek


  #3115469 14-Aug-2023 08:53
Send private message

I was surprised to see this thread revived, given this was known about so long ago.

 

What is disappointing is how long the Commerce Commission and legal system are taking to get these prosecutions processed. This, and another recent case involving Mercury, have both taken 6+ years. If the goal is to send a message that this sort of activity is illegal and discourage it, this process needs to happen more quickly.

 

I have personally filed a complaint with the CC relating to misleading activity (and outright contract breaches). Maybe in five to six years, I'll see a random press release validating my complaint.

 1 | 2
