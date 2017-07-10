Currently pricing various ISPs as my current 12 month contract is coming up with my current ISP. I am already on a UFB fibre 100/20 plan. I noticed with Vodafone pricing, that it says I would need to sign up to a Fibre X plan, which is about $90 per month. I am guessing this is using the old Saturn fibre cable. Although it doesn't give me the option to use UFB, it looks like this would be an extra $10 per month. If I did go for the Fibre X option, does this mean that Vodafone would need to dig up my garden to install the Fibre X line? I am guessing they won't be able to hook it up to the UFB line. Just seems really backwards and inefficient, but potentially means I get it cheaper and faster than their UFB option.