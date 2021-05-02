Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284580 2-May-2021 10:14
Being new to VTV we recorded part of a program to watch later. When we watched it the program went back to the start.

 

Is this usual or are we missing something when recording half way through a program.?

Linux
9098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700657 2-May-2021 10:58
We're you FF the ads when this happened?

Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2700677 2-May-2021 12:36
Linux: We're you FF the ads when this happened?
NO. We watching a program and wanted to record part of it to watch later, but when we went to watch it

 

it started from the beginning. What we want to know is there a way of recording without it starting from the beginning. Perhaps this is what happens.?

 

 

vexxxboy
3863 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700769 2-May-2021 12:54
Fog:

 

Linux: We're you FF the ads when this happened?
NO. We watching a program and wanted to record part of it to watch later, but when we went to watch it

 

it started from the beginning. What we want to know is there a way of recording without it starting from the beginning. Perhaps this is what happens.?

 

 

 

 

it recorded from the start of when you started to watch it , if you want to record from when you leave it , stop recording if you are, turn over to another program and then switch back and then start recording again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2700785 2-May-2021 14:11
That didn't work. It appears to me that you can't watch a program and record a portion of the program to watch later, without it going back to the start of the program
on replay. It is of no great concern but I thought it would have been possible.

MichaelC
32 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2701107 3-May-2021 12:49
Hi there,

 

 

 

When you press record, it will record the whole program, so you will need to forward it to where you left off. I'm really sorry for the inconvenience!




Vodafone Social Media

Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2701178 3-May-2021 13:36
MichaelC:

 

Hi there,

 

 

 

When you press record, it will record the whole program, so you will need to forward it to where you left off. I'm really sorry for the inconvenience!

 

Thanks. I hope you are not trying to be funny with the 'inconvenience' comment. I am perfectly happy to run it forward from the start.
When I get a new product I try to learn all about it.


