Being new to VTV we recorded part of a program to watch later. When we watched it the program went back to the start.
Is this usual or are we missing something when recording half way through a program.?
Linux: We're you FF the ads when this happened?NO. We watching a program and wanted to record part of it to watch later, but when we went to watch it
it started from the beginning. What we want to know is there a way of recording without it starting from the beginning. Perhaps this is what happens.?
Fog:
Linux: We're you FF the ads when this happened?NO. We watching a program and wanted to record part of it to watch later, but when we went to watch it
it started from the beginning. What we want to know is there a way of recording without it starting from the beginning. Perhaps this is what happens.?
it recorded from the start of when you started to watch it , if you want to record from when you leave it , stop recording if you are, turn over to another program and then switch back and then start recording again.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
That didn't work. It appears to me that you can't watch a program and record a portion of the program to watch later, without it going back to the start of the program
on replay. It is of no great concern but I thought it would have been possible.
Hi there,
When you press record, it will record the whole program, so you will need to forward it to where you left off. I'm really sorry for the inconvenience!
MichaelC:Thanks. I hope you are not trying to be funny with the 'inconvenience' comment. I am perfectly happy to run it forward from the start.
Hi there,
When you press record, it will record the whole program, so you will need to forward it to where you left off. I'm really sorry for the inconvenience!