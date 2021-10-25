Is anyone else looking that their Data Usage for their Fibre plan and it not been updated since August 23rd?
I have logged a ticket with Vodafone and been told it should be fixed in 24hours to 3 days. But that was 2 weeks ago
I noticed that the 2degrees data meter was done for a month or so, about a month ago, but it's working again now. I guess data caps are so irrelevant in most cases they don't worry too much about it.
I noticed that the 2degrees data meter was done for a month or so, about a month ago, but it's working again now. I guess data caps are so irrelevant in most cases they don't worry too much about it.
Agreed but I have always like to see if I break new records in downloading 😅
my understanding was: "when it is on covid level restriction, alot of the phone company offer the unlimited internet services" for those people who are on quota plan.
so thats mean i am assuming that they have turn off the data including for those of us that are on unlimited internet plans...
the covid level 4 starts on 17th August 2021 and there is no usage recorded since 17th, thats mean they have switch it off.
i also like to see how much data i used for this covid19 restriction, but because it has been switch off, can't see it too, lol
But I was already on unlimited. I wanted to see if in September I broke my record of 6TB in a month. I should do since I had to redownload a server backup and close to 20TB media
More quality help from the Vodafone call centre.
Back in the day when I worked for a ISP call centre. if I said that I meant it. Even gave a ticket number
i doubt vodafone will put it back on until auckland get out of the restriction?
Yep, same thing when I was at (what was) then-Telstra Clear, later Vodafone. We had it hammered into us that was what we did every time something was raised.