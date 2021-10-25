Hello

my understanding was: "when it is on covid level restriction, alot of the phone company offer the unlimited internet services" for those people who are on quota plan.

so thats mean i am assuming that they have turn off the data including for those of us that are on unlimited internet plans...

the covid level 4 starts on 17th August 2021 and there is no usage recorded since 17th, thats mean they have switch it off.

i also like to see how much data i used for this covid19 restriction, but because it has been switch off, can't see it too, lol

