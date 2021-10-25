Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Data Usage - Fibre
AKLGUY79

#290167 25-Oct-2021 11:04
Is anyone else looking that their Data Usage for their Fibre plan and it not been updated since August 23rd?

 

I have logged a ticket with Vodafone and been told it should be fixed in 24hours to 3 days. But that was 2 weeks ago

timmmay
  #2800669 25-Oct-2021 11:08
I noticed that the 2degrees data meter was done for a month or so, about a month ago, but it's working again now. I guess data caps are so irrelevant in most cases they don't worry too much about it.

AKLGUY79

#2800671 25-Oct-2021 11:10
timmmay:

 

I noticed that the 2degrees data meter was done for a month or so, about a month ago, but it's working again now. I guess data caps are so irrelevant in most cases they don't worry too much about it.

 

 

Agreed but I have always like to see if I break new records in downloading 😅

jackyleunght2002
  #2800681 25-Oct-2021 11:47
Hello 

 

my understanding was: "when it is on covid level restriction, alot of the phone company offer the unlimited internet services" for those people who are on quota plan. 

 

so thats mean i am assuming that they have turn off the data including for those of us that are on unlimited internet plans...

 

the covid level 4 starts on 17th August 2021 and there is no usage recorded since 17th, thats mean they have switch it off. 

 

i also like to see how much data i used for this covid19 restriction, but because it has been switch off, can't see it too, lol 

 

Jacky 

 

 

 

 



AKLGUY79

  #2800682 25-Oct-2021 11:50
jackyleunght2002:

 

Hello 

 

my understanding was: "when it is on covid level restriction, alot of the phone company offer the unlimited internet services" for those people who are on quota plan. 

 

so thats mean i am assuming that they have turn off the data including for those of us that are on unlimited internet plans...

 

the covid level 4 starts on 17th August 2021 and there is no usage recorded since 17th, thats mean they have switch it off. 

 

i also like to see how much data i used for this covid19 restriction, but because it has been switch off, can't see it too, lol 

 

Jacky 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But I was already on unlimited. I wanted to see if in September I broke my record of 6TB in a  month. I should do since I had to redownload a server backup and close to 20TB media

Linux
#2800684 25-Oct-2021 12:12
AKLGUY79:

 

I have logged a ticket with Vodafone and been told it should be fixed in 24hours to 3 days. But that was 2 weeks ago

 

 

@AKLGUY79 That is to get you off the phone so the rep can tell more total BS to the next customer

quickymart
  #2800740 25-Oct-2021 12:52
More quality help from the Vodafone call centre.

AKLGUY79

  #2800750 25-Oct-2021 13:53
quickymart:

 

More quality help from the Vodafone call centre.

 

 

Back in the day when I worked for a ISP call centre. if I said that I meant it. Even gave a ticket number



jackyleunght2002
  #2800883 25-Oct-2021 15:06
i doubt vodafone will put it back on until auckland get out of the restriction?

quickymart
  #2800888 25-Oct-2021 15:15
AKLGUY79:

 

quickymart:

 

More quality help from the Vodafone call centre.

 

 

Back in the day when I worked for a ISP call centre. if I said that I meant it. Even gave a ticket number

 

 

Yep, same thing when I was at (what was) then-Telstra Clear, later Vodafone. We had it hammered into us that was what we did every time something was raised.

jackyleunght2002
  #2824768 5-Dec-2021 20:15
Hello All

I have checked the data usage on the Vodafone app, I can see it is now on movement again…

I have used 23.66GB so far from 22nd November

Jacky

