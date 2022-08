DodgerNZL: Well I've turned on what I can on my Poco X3 and the wife and kids Samsung A8 phones (none of what are listed on the Vodafone site for wifi calling) and cant get it to work. My options at the moment are 1- wait and see, 2 - don't make calls, 3 - move over to signal voice calls only. I guess there's the option of buying new phones, but I don't really want to have to by 4 new cellphones just so a few people can call me while I'm at home.

Wifi Calling needs a software update to work. As far as I'm aware we have never sold any Poco phones so they will (probably) never get an update with the required configuration. This applies to VoLTE too (note our VoWifi implementation is tied to VoLTE, and needs that to be enabled first).

Re: the A8 - I believe these are only getting security patches now, so they might be too old. I can see that they they are not currently on the (internal) VoWifi roadmap, and I believe they are not enabled for VoLTE on our network either.

For reference the list of devices currently enabled for VoLTE is here: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/volte/

Edit: According to @MaxineN VoLTE works on the Poco X3, but as it isn't a device we have sold (and therefore not officially supported) it is unlikely that it will officially be supported for VoWifi either.