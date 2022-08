so in the past, when i go to samsung NZ stores, it will give you an option to buy phones for 2degrees/spark/vodafone. i notice that this is not an option anymore.

i rely on sure signal and my current phone not supported for wifi calling.

i am looking to buy galaxy s21 which has wifi calling.

however, can i get this from spark store instead? i have a deal that i can get it from there.

will the wifi calling available for samsung phones even bought elsewhere?