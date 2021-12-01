Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Fibre free speed upgrade.
Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


#290749 1-Dec-2021 20:02
Send private message

Just noticed my 100 down 20 up is now 318 Down and 108 up, awesome, thanks Chorus and Vodafone

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
bigalow
502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822750 1-Dec-2021 21:19
Send private message

still nothing here

 

still 100 down 20 up

 

with Chorus and Vodafone

 

in wellington

 

 

mailmarshall
273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822754 1-Dec-2021 21:33
Send private message

Hi did you have to reboot ya router?

jackyleunght2002
298 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822758 1-Dec-2021 21:51
Send private message

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127150139/hundreds-of-thousands-of-homes-should-see-broadband-speeds-triple

 

 

 

I am guessing @Apsattv is the lucky first. 

 

Looking forward to see my one upgrade soon too

 

Jacky 



Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2822760 1-Dec-2021 22:06
Send private message

I did nothing in fact.. I was 2 hours on the pc before i noticed anything different and decided to do a speedtest

 

I'm in Nelson maybe they switched on the South ISland first..

 

 

 

won't hurt to reboot your router anyway!

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10936 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822826 2-Dec-2021 00:25
Send private message

Please use the existing thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289354




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 