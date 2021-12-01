Just noticed my 100 down 20 up is now 318 Down and 108 up, awesome, thanks Chorus and Vodafone
still nothing here
still 100 down 20 up
with Chorus and Vodafone
in wellington
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127150139/hundreds-of-thousands-of-homes-should-see-broadband-speeds-triple
I am guessing @Apsattv is the lucky first.
Looking forward to see my one upgrade soon too
Jacky
I did nothing in fact.. I was 2 hours on the pc before i noticed anything different and decided to do a speedtest
I'm in Nelson maybe they switched on the South ISland first..
won't hurt to reboot your router anyway!
Please use the existing thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289354
