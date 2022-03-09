Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Migrating Account to new Vodafone account after VOIP / Broadband changes
davexl

13 posts

Geek


#295153 9-Mar-2022 11:03
Hi,

 

Been trying to add a service to the new "My Vodafone" account and get as far as adding the PIN number which generates the error message

 

"Sorry, we're currently unable to add your service, please check the details you've entered and try again"

 

Have tried the original PIN number, plus the new desired PIN number and one other possible old PIN number but no joy.

 

Vodafone in India and in NZ have been unable to rectify this and have raised an internal fault.

 

Anyone else experiencing problems onboarding to the new billing / account# system with the PIN entry?

 

Thanks

quickymart
8628 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2883656 9-Mar-2022 12:16
@JasonParis

MichaelC
32 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2883760 9-Mar-2022 14:21
We can definitely follow-up on the ticket and find out what's going on. 

 

Can you please send us an email to: onlinecare@vodafone.com and include:
 - Your account number
 - Your email address used to login to My Vodafone
 - Your 4-digit PIN for verification
 - A link to this Geekzone thread so I can pick this up. 
 - The ticket reference if you were provided this. 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Michael




Vodafone Social Media

