Hi,

Been trying to add a service to the new "My Vodafone" account and get as far as adding the PIN number which generates the error message

"Sorry, we're currently unable to add your service, please check the details you've entered and try again"

Have tried the original PIN number, plus the new desired PIN number and one other possible old PIN number but no joy.

Vodafone in India and in NZ have been unable to rectify this and have raised an internal fault.

Anyone else experiencing problems onboarding to the new billing / account# system with the PIN entry?

Thanks