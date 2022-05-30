DurerNapoleon

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not receiving 2FA SMS messages from Instagram after porting number from 2degrees to Vodafone
#296210 30-May-2022 15:11
Hello! 🙂,

 

 

 

I ported my number from 2degrees (on account) to Vodafone (MyFlex prepay) on the 27th May.

 

Worth mentioning is that I moved because I am downgrading to a "dumb" phone, an old Nokia 1100; Vodafone seemed to be the only provider still offering GSM / 2G services.

 

Alost everything seems to be working fine; calls, texts, bank netcodes and Google 2FA messages all arriving to the new phone.

 

However, it seems that I am now unable to receive 2FA messages from Instagram, so I am locked out of my account.

 

 

 

I have sent support query emails to Vodafone and 2degrees, and received replies.

 

2degrees said it is not their department anymore, but on their side, porting can take up to 7 days.

 

Vodafone suggested turning phone off and on again, removing and reinserting the SIM card. I tried these two actions and still cannot receive the Instagram 2FA messages.

 

 

 

Does anyone have any advice/experience regarding where the problem lies? 

 

I'm not sure whether the problem is with Vodafone, or with Instagram's 2FA system.

 

Could it be that the Nokia 1100 handset, operating on the GSM / 2G network is somehow not supported by Instagram's 2FA system? The phone must be around 20 years old...

 

I also couldn't find a clear direction regarding who to email at Vodafone, to get an update on the porting process.

 

 

 

I would greatly appreciate any insights!

 

Kind regards,

 

Chris Young

  #2920440 30-May-2022 15:41
SMS routes may take a few days - or even a couple of weeks - to be updated correctly all over the world. I moved a number from Vodafone to 2degrees and it took about ten days for the SMS from overseas services to work correctly.




  #2920455 30-May-2022 15:55
freitasm:

 

I moved a number from Vodafone to 2degrees and it took about ten days for the SMS from overseas services to work correctly.

 

Wow..... that's a REALLY long delay.  I'll keep that in mind for clients replying on SMS for 2FA codes, advising them to set up a second method of 2FA first.




  #2920466 30-May-2022 16:07
freitasm:

 

SMS routes may take a few days - or even a couple of weeks - to be updated correctly all over the world. I moved a number from Vodafone to 2degrees and it took about ten days for the SMS from overseas services to work correctly.

 

 

 

 

Ah. That makes sense. Thank you for your reply.

