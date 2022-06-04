Strange problem. WiFi calling has worked on my phone perfectly since the start of the year but failed on my Samsung this week.

It seems to be related somehow to the SIM Card Manager displaying "Unknown Number" for my SIM. Same issue whether I put the SIM in the SIM 1 or SIM 2 slot.

I can occasionally get the SIM Card Manager to display my phone number by switching the SIM off then on again, or removing and re-inserting it, AND when the SIM card manager displays my number, WiFi calling works again (displaying the WiFi Calling icon at the top of the home page). But it doesn't last. After a few minutes the SIM Card manager again displays "Unknown number" and WiFi calling fails again and the icon disappears from the Home Page.

Any ideas from anybody? Some sort of authorisation issue? I did get VF to swap out my SIM today but that didn't fix the issue.