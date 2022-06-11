I keep getting random marketing txt from Vodafone on my work mobile, have tried responding STOP but replies cant be delivered. Is there anyway quick way to stop these txts, or do I need to call 777 ?

There is no number these are coming from, they show as coming from "Vodafone" with no other info. The most recent trying to get me to visit Vodafones website to sign up for some draw and get rewards etc... Its a bit of a nuisance because this is my work phone and I have to check every txt as I am on call - was having a nap this afternoon and this unwanted marketing txt from Vodafone came through.