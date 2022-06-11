Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone marketing txts, cant opt out
gareth41

691 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296369 11-Jun-2022 18:25
I keep getting random marketing txt from Vodafone on my work mobile, have tried responding STOP but replies cant be delivered.  Is there anyway quick way to stop these txts, or do I need to call 777 ?

 

There is no number these are coming from, they show as coming from "Vodafone" with no other info.  The most recent trying to get me to visit Vodafones website to sign up for some draw and get rewards etc...  Its a bit of a nuisance because this is my work phone and I have to check every txt as I am on call - was having a nap this afternoon and this unwanted marketing txt from Vodafone came through.

Linux
8954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925351 11-Jun-2022 18:26
You need to call 777 the CSR can tick one box and they should stop in the next 24 hours

gareth41

691 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2925359 11-Jun-2022 18:46
I tried to call 777, can't get hold of a real person right now as it's outside of business hours apparently.  Is there a Vodafone rep on this forum who can untick that box for me?  Thanks

