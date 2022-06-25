Hi all,

This relates to a 'new' connection with vodafone with a recycled number from their pool, which is 021 6XX XXX)

This has symptoms of a ported number with the routing tables not been updated. whereas this was connected over 10 days ago and the iMessage activation wheel is still spinning from 10 days ago. i have tried all the work arounds and it has sent over 25 TXT to the UK so it's obviously struggling to activate. Apple Support agree this has been done correctly.

I have called VF and they confirmed this number has been on net for the lifetime of when it was issued and had been disconnected for sometime before i activated it.

Called Apple Support and they did test another 021 number (on my account with VF) that activated within seconds.

Apple is saying the Vodafone needs to investigate and provide some sort of ticket to Apple and Vodafone are saying there is nothing they can do as the phone has been connected correctly and phone calls and texts are behaving normally.

FYI - I do have international text allocations and this connection is post pay

What do I do??

Edit: Typo