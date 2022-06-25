Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)iMessage Activation Issues on Vodafone
Delorean

374 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298534 25-Jun-2022 11:57
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

This relates to a 'new' connection with vodafone with a recycled number from their pool, which is 021 6XX XXX)

 

This has symptoms of a ported number with the routing tables not been updated. whereas this was connected over 10 days ago and the iMessage activation wheel is still spinning from 10 days ago. i have tried all the work arounds and it has sent over 25 TXT to the UK so it's obviously struggling to activate. Apple Support agree this has been done correctly. 

 

I have called VF and they confirmed this number has been on net for the lifetime of when it was issued and had been disconnected for sometime before i activated it.

 

Called Apple Support and they did test another 021 number (on my account with VF) that activated within seconds.

 

Apple is saying the Vodafone needs to investigate and provide some sort of ticket to Apple and Vodafone are saying there is nothing they can do as the phone has been connected correctly and phone calls and texts are behaving normally.

 

FYI - I do have international text allocations and this connection is post pay

 

What do I do??

 

 

 

Edit: Typo

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
MaxineN
1030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2934253 25-Jun-2022 12:16
Send private message quote this post

I have noticed that some customers have had issues with iMessage activations, time would usually solve this. I'm not in the office until Tuesday but let me see if I can find the right person to look at it who might be on over the weekend. 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Delorean

374 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2934256 25-Jun-2022 12:40
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

I have noticed that some customers have had issues with iMessage activations, time would usually solve this. I'm not in the office until Tuesday but let me see if I can find the right person to look at it who might be on over the weekend. 

 

 

Thank you Maxine, Who ever you speak with just so you know, other numbers I have with VF are activating normally. So there seems to be a problem with the routing of this one.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 