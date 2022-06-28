PVR Live is a possible replacement for Vodafone TV for free to air channels using Google TV:

@GeekGuy told me that according to this web page https://ahaan.co.uk/article/top_stories/pvr-live-record-pause-live-tv-android-tv

".... Tivimate is still lacking features such as recording, PVR Live allows you to pause live TV and record any upcoming TV Shows and Movies from your IPTV Provider...."

This encouraged me to have a Play with PVR Live and I have been able to get it to pause live TV, and record future programs to an SMB share on a Windows 10 PC, from which it can be played, as follows:

Using Matt Huismans m3u8 file for NZ Raw TV as the play list.

What you need to to to do is share a folder, that is not a part of a cloud drive shuch as One Drive, in Windows 10 on a hard drive by right clicking on it and selecting properties, and sharing. You can share it to "everyone" by adding "everyone" as user and giving it Read/Write permission.

Then create a local user by right clicking on the Microsoft Icon in the lower left corner, selecting computer management, local Users, Users, right click in the users, and specify a new user with a user name and password and unticking user must change password at first logon. If you prefer you can share the folder to just this one user.

Then in PVRLive in Recording and Schedules under settings,DVR, DVR Location, specify the host name, with smb://hostname or smb://ipaddress, of the computer on which you have defined the user and share the user name and password and the host name as the domain. Then navigate to the share at the host and select it, and click on done.

Also in Recording and schedules under Timeshift specify the same smb share location as Timeshift buffer location so as to provide support for pausing live TV and have the ability to fast forward.

If you are using the ip address of the computer it is best to reserve the address in DHCP on your router as a fixed IP address so that it does not change in the future.