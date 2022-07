Does anyone have any actual word from Vodafone about esim availability? Original posts on here said will be avalaible in 2020 then 2021 and now their site says 2022? Yet here we are over halfway through 2022 and still no sign or update?

I'll need a new apple watch soon and really would like an LTE version this year but I'll jump from VF to Spark if I have to. Considering Spark has had esim for well over 3 years now