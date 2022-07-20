Works for me on a bog standard vf connection.
You're not running a static IP are you?
Works on 2degrees fiber, doesn't work on Vodafone 4G.
Hi
I unable to replicate the issue you described.
Can you please specify your source IP address and dns server Ip address used when trying to resolve domain ad.nest.gq?
> server 203.109.191.1
Default Server: rdns1.ihug.net
Address: 203.109.191.1
> ad.nest.gq
Server: rdns1.ihug.net
Address: 203.109.191.1
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: ad.nest.gq
Addresses: 2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
172.67.134.106
104.21.25.172
> server 203.96.208.146
Default Server: UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz
Address: 203.96.208.146
> ad.nest.gq
Server: UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz
Address: 203.96.208.146
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: ad.nest.gq
Addresses: 2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
172.67.134.106
104.21.25.172
The secondary to 203.109.191.1 would be 203.118.191.1
Might be a similar thing to last time?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=50&topicid=290068
Hi
These are the VFNZ Fixed broadband DNS servers.
203.109.191.1
203.118.191.1
And I am able to resolve ad.nest.gq using both DNS servers.
Can someone who having problem resolve ad.nest.gq using VFNZ DNS servers, please provide your source Ip address and DNS server IP address used to resolve ad.nest.gq? and failed?
> server 203.118.191.1
Default Server: rdns2.ihug.net
Address: 203.118.191.1
> ad.nest.gq
Server: rdns2.ihug.net
Address: 203.118.191.1
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: ad.nest.gq
Addresses: 2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
104.21.25.172
172.67.134.106
>
> server 203.109.191.1
Default Server: rdns1.ihug.net
Address: 203.109.191.1
> ad.nest.gq
Server: rdns1.ihug.net
Address: 203.109.191.1
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: ad.nest.gq
Addresses: 2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
104.21.25.172
172.67.134.106
Seems to be fine now. Yesterday I could not resolve it using this DNS server 203.96.204.167(4G) but I could using 203.109.191.1. Even some others on VF could not resolve it yesterday. Source IP you mean my WAN IP?
It's working fine now.
Thank you for your replying.
OK please note down your WAN IP and DNS server IP used next time when you see the issue again.
Were you on VF fixed broadband connection or a mobile connection when you had this issue?
I was having issues with both. If you read some other answers you will see that others were also having same issue.