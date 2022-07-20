Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VF blocking some free domains
quebec

#298842 20-Jul-2022 21:30
Looks like VF has started blocking some free domains like .ml, .gq. I understand these free domains don’t have a very good reputation but why block suddenly? Can someone else check by doing a dig query to ad.nest.gq or trying to browse to it using VF network and VF DNS servers. It’s self hosted AdGuard in the cloud. I have tested and it seems to work with VPN but not on my home internet and mobile.

MaxineN
  #2944522 20-Jul-2022 21:34
Works for me on a bog standard vf connection.

 

 

 

You're not running a static IP are you?




quebec

  #2944524 20-Jul-2022 21:43
MaxineN:

Works for me on a bog standard vf connection.


 


You're not running a static IP are you?


No. doesn’t work on my VF mobile since this morning too & just tested on another mobile which is on Kogan.

timmmay
  #2944544 20-Jul-2022 22:00
Works on 2degrees fiber, doesn't work on Vodafone 4G.



quebec

  #2944545 20-Jul-2022 22:00
Looks like issue with the VF DNS server I’m connecting to which is 203.96.208.146 dig using this server fails & works using this one 203.109.191.1. This on mobile network.

quebec

  #2944546 20-Jul-2022 22:01
timmmay:

Works on 2degrees fiber, doesn't work on Vodafone 4G.


Can you check the address of your VF DNS server on 4G?

quebec

  #2944554 20-Jul-2022 22:07
Same issue with .ml domains. Wonder if VF will look into this or how to contact the right department as customer service will probably not know what I’m talking about.

abidiscman
  #2944781 21-Jul-2022 14:28
Hi

 

I unable to replicate the issue you described. 

 

Can you please specify your source IP address and dns server Ip address used when trying to resolve domain ad.nest.gq? 

 

 

 

> server 203.109.191.1
Default Server:  rdns1.ihug.net
Address:  203.109.191.1

 

> ad.nest.gq
Server:  rdns1.ihug.net
Address:  203.109.191.1

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    ad.nest.gq
Addresses:  2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
          2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
          172.67.134.106
          104.21.25.172

 

> server 203.96.208.146
Default Server:  UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz
Address:  203.96.208.146

 

> ad.nest.gq
Server:  UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz
Address:  203.96.208.146

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    ad.nest.gq
Addresses:  2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
          2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
          172.67.134.106
          104.21.25.172

 

 

 

 



yitz
  #2944788 21-Jul-2022 14:33
The secondary to 203.109.191.1 would be  203.118.191.1 

 

 

 

Might be a similar thing to last time?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=50&topicid=290068 

abidiscman
  #2944796 21-Jul-2022 14:44
Hi 

 

These are the VFNZ Fixed broadband DNS servers.  

 

203.109.191.1

 

203.118.191.1 

 

 

 

And I am able to resolve ad.nest.gq using both DNS servers.  

 

 

 

Can someone who having problem resolve ad.nest.gq using VFNZ DNS servers, please provide your source Ip address and DNS server IP address used to resolve ad.nest.gq? and failed? 

 

 

 

> server 203.118.191.1
Default Server:  rdns2.ihug.net
Address:  203.118.191.1

 

> ad.nest.gq
Server:  rdns2.ihug.net
Address:  203.118.191.1

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    ad.nest.gq
Addresses:  2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
          2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
          104.21.25.172
          172.67.134.106

 

>

 

 

 

> server 203.109.191.1
Default Server:  rdns1.ihug.net
Address:  203.109.191.1

 

> ad.nest.gq
Server:  rdns1.ihug.net
Address:  203.109.191.1

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    ad.nest.gq
Addresses:  2606:4700:3030::ac43:866a
          2606:4700:3034::6815:19ac
          104.21.25.172
          172.67.134.106

quebec

  #2944797 21-Jul-2022 14:44
abidiscman:

 

Hi

 

I unable to replicate the issue you described. 

 

Can you please specify your source IP address and dns server Ip address used when trying to resolve domain ad.nest.gq? 

 

 

Seems to be fine now. Yesterday I could not resolve it using this DNS server 203.96.204.167(4G) but I could using 203.109.191.1. Even some others on VF could not resolve it yesterday. Source IP you mean my WAN IP?
It's working fine now.

abidiscman
  #2944816 21-Jul-2022 15:17
Thank you for your replying. 

 

OK please note down your WAN IP and DNS server IP used next time when you see the issue again. 

 

Were you on VF fixed broadband connection or a mobile connection when you had this issue? 

quebec

  #2944835 21-Jul-2022 15:57
abidiscman:

 

Thank you for your replying. 

 

OK please note down your WAN IP and DNS server IP used next time when you see the issue again. 

 

Were you on VF fixed broadband connection or a mobile connection when you had this issue? 

 

 

I was having issues with both. If you read some other answers you will see that others were also having same issue.

