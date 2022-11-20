Hopefully someone can help here. I ported to Kogan from 2degrees earlier this week. All set up and working great except I can't get iMessage to activate. If I toggle it on in the settings screen it pops up with the normal message that your provider might charge for the SMS etc, then just shows activation unsuccessful. I have noticed that after this happens there is an exclamation mark over the messages icon on my home screen - the same one that shows if a text fails to send which sort of makes me wonder if the activation text is failing to send.

I've been in contact with Kogan support on their live chat but the steps they gave to troubleshoot didn't seem to help.

Has anyone else been able to activate iMessage on Kogan against their phone number?