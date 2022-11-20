Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)iMessage not able to activate on Kogan
dyl888

20-Nov-2022 12:55
Hopefully someone can help here. I ported to Kogan from 2degrees earlier this week. All set up and working great except I can't get iMessage to activate. If I toggle it on in the settings screen it pops up with the normal message that your provider might charge for the SMS etc, then just shows activation unsuccessful. I have noticed that after this happens there is an exclamation mark over the messages icon on my home screen - the same one that shows if a text fails to send which sort of makes me wonder if the activation text is failing to send.

 

I've been in contact with Kogan support on their live chat but the steps they gave to troubleshoot didn't seem to help.

 

Has anyone else been able to activate iMessage on Kogan against their phone number?

RunningMan
  20-Nov-2022 13:07
Got credit on the account?

Brumfondl
  20-Nov-2022 13:19
Have you tried contacting AppleCare to see if it is perhaps an Apple account issue rather than a Kogan one?





dyl888

  20-Nov-2022 13:27
I've got the 15gb plan on there. As far as I know there's no way to actually load credit aside from purchasing a plan

 

I haven't contacted applecare but I'll give it a go too and see if that helps then



rscole86
  20-Nov-2022 13:38
There's a recent Reddit thread that suggests you check your settings>mobile>my number, make sure that number is correct.

dyl888

  20-Nov-2022 14:08
Thanks, yeah I found that reddit thread. iMessage does sort of work but only from an email address. A bit like using it on an iPad that doesn't have mobile connectivity

Inphinity
  20-Nov-2022 14:25
If it hasn't changed since I last did it, the activation sends an sms to a premium number, which Kogan don't support. If it's an international number, rather than premium, you could try buying an international add-on to see if it starts working.

