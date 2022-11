Hi,

My daughter is getting her first phone for her birthday this year. Being a geeky dad I wanted to try and get her name as her number. I phoned the number which isn't allocated. I went in store to set up her account and they were unable to find the number (they said the system won't allow them to search for a specific number). I now have a relatively memorable but unfortunately meaningless number.

Is there any further avenues you can go down to request a specific number?

Cheers

Martyn