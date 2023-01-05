Hi guys,

My partner today went into Vodafone to get a replacement sim as her new phone requires a micro sim and her current one doesn't beak down into a smaller sim.

Anyway, when it came to the verifying identity part, they could not proceed as apparently her number is associated with another person (who they could not reveal for privacy reasons).

This is news to her, since as far as she can recall, she bought the sim 15 odd years ago and was the first and only owner. I'm not even sure at what point your identity gets associated with a sim/number, I don't recall ever doing it for mine.



The store wasn't helpful at all, said there was nothing they could do, same with the 0800 number (who said the store deals with all that stuff), I asked the person at the store to try and escalate it to see when the name was associated or begin the process to remove it, but apparently they don't do anything like that? Pretty sure the sim she has isn't the original one, so has had a replacement before and had no issue then, so either the name was added recently or policy has changed recently.

So question is, what can we do? No one at Vodafone wants to help, all she wants is a new sim, she even has the old one here so it's not like she is trying to steal someone's number. We can provide bills or other documents which have that number with her name on them going back 10+ years, so providing evidence of owning the number isn't hard, it seems to be getting in touch with someone who can help that is the issue.

Anyone here dealt with something similar?