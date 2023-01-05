Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Prepaid phone number apparently associated with another person?
Toddy47

22 posts

Geek


#302946 5-Jan-2023 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys,

 

 

 

My partner today went into Vodafone to get a replacement sim as her new phone requires a micro sim and her current one doesn't beak down into a smaller sim.

 

Anyway, when it came to the verifying identity part, they could not proceed as apparently her number is associated with another person (who they could not reveal for privacy reasons).

 

This is news to her, since as far as she can recall, she bought the sim 15 odd years ago and was the first and only owner. I'm not even sure at what point your identity gets associated with a sim/number, I don't recall ever doing it for mine.

 


The store wasn't helpful at all, said there was nothing they could do, same with the 0800 number (who said the store deals with all that stuff), I asked the person at the store to try and escalate it to see when the name was associated or begin the process to remove it, but apparently they don't do anything like that? Pretty sure the sim she has isn't the original one, so has had a replacement before and had no issue then, so either the name was added recently or policy has changed recently.

 

 

 

So question is, what can we do? No one at Vodafone wants to help, all she wants is a new sim, she even has the old one here so it's not like she is trying to steal someone's number. We can provide bills or other documents which have that number with her name on them going back 10+ years, so providing evidence of owning the number isn't hard, it seems to be getting in touch with someone who can help that is the issue.

 

Anyone here dealt with something similar?

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
9486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017540 5-Jan-2023 18:26
Send private message quote this post

They can ID from recent topups and numbers dialed

Actually do you know the PIN on the prepay account?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Linux
9486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017542 5-Jan-2023 18:29
Send private message quote this post

Quite often new users for the free $10 survey credit provided fake details

Joe Bloggs
Johnnie Walker
Etc....

Toddy47

22 posts

Geek


  #3017543 5-Jan-2023 18:32
Send private message quote this post

Linux: They can ID from recent topups and numbers dialed

Actually do you know the PIN on the prepay account?

 

I am sure they can ID from this stuff, but they weren't at all interested, she knows the PUK code and the pin they make you set for talking to them on the 0800 number, etc.

 

Their policy is they can't replace a sim unless you provide identification that matches the name on the account. They also say there is no procedure to resolve this either, hence me posting here.

 

 



Linux
9486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017544 5-Jan-2023 18:34
Send private message quote this post

Call 777 again and speak to a manager they have procedures in place!

They can ID off activation date
Topups
Numbers called

Linux
9486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017545 5-Jan-2023 18:37
Send private message quote this post

If you know the PIN on the Vodafone account that is enough to request to update the details on the prepaid account

Linux
9486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017546 5-Jan-2023 18:40
Send private message quote this post

Why should you provide identification for the name on the prepaid account! You do not have to provide ID to get the name / details on the account @jasonparis

Toddy47

22 posts

Geek


  #3017547 5-Jan-2023 18:41
Send private message quote this post

Linux: If you know the PIN on the Vodafone account that is enough to request to update the details on the prepaid account

 

 

 

Are you saying she can call Vodafone from her mobile, and ask them to update the name on the prepaid account over the phone and provide the PIN and they will make the change? I will get her to try again, but they wouldn't do it instore or give her the option when she called and asked for the name to be removed.



Linux
9486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017548 5-Jan-2023 18:42
Send private message quote this post

Toddy47:

Linux: If you know the PIN on the Vodafone account that is enough to request to update the details on the prepaid account


 


Are you saying she can call Vodafone from her mobile, and ask them to update the name on the prepaid account over the phone and provide the PIN and they will make the change? I will get her to try again, but they wouldn't do it instore or give her the option when she called and asked for the name to be removed.



100%

quickymart
9695 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3017550 5-Jan-2023 18:58
Send private message quote this post

Also, could try @JasonParis

 

Given how poor Vodafone's phone support is these days, especially for something as unusual or weird(?) as this - even though John is right, they should be able to fix this over the phone, it could also be a waste of time (as you say you've spoken to them already).

 

Jason is good at getting things sorted so I've tagged him in this thread for you. Good luck.

 

Maxine may also be able to help too - I see she's been tagged below.

St1ick
185 posts

Master Geek


  #3017551 5-Jan-2023 19:01
Send private message quote this post

@MaxineN

Toddy47

22 posts

Geek


  #3017552 5-Jan-2023 19:07
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all for the replies - She is currently on hold trying again now. This would appear to be such an easy thing to resolve, but obviously not something any of the people we've dealt with so far are either trained to deal with, or aside from the people instore, understand. 
Honestly wonder if porting the number across to on-plan would be easier.

Linux
9486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3017553 5-Jan-2023 19:13
Send private message quote this post

Moving to on plan is not porting but payment flex from prepaid to account

Number port is moving a mobile number to another service provider

Toddy47

22 posts

Geek


  #3017561 5-Jan-2023 19:52
Send private message quote this post

Update - We seem to be getting somewhere. Apparently when they look up her vodafone account by searching her name (which apparently was created in 2003) her name is there with that phone number as well as DOB, etc. But apparently when they look up the phone number it comes up with a different name. Apparently that is not something they can do over the phone, so she is going back into Vodafone before they close and see what they can do. I can only assume the other person had the number before it lapsed and she got it? I guess we'll try and find out.

MaxineN
Max
1121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Vodafone NZ
Subscriber

  #3017562 5-Jan-2023 19:52
Send private message quote this post

Hi @Toddy47

 


Coming at you with a PM




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

quickymart
9695 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3017573 5-Jan-2023 20:15
Send private message quote this post

Toddy47:

 

Update - ...Apparently that is not something they can do over the phone, so she is going back into Vodafone before they close and see what they can do.

 

Toddy47:

 

The store wasn't helpful at all, said there was nothing they could do, same with the 0800 number (who said the store deals with all that stuff), I asked the person at the store to try and escalate it to see when the name was associated or begin the process to remove it, but apparently they don't do anything like that?

 

Given what happened at the store previously, I don't think going back to see them is going to get you any further ahead - just sounds like them (and the 0800 number) are happy to pass the buck onto each other without really doing much.

 

Keep an eye out for Maxine's private message, she should be able to assist.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 