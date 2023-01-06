Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Ported VF number to Kogan to Oneplus 9 - now SMS to VF phones show the original 028 SIM number but calls show right number
lchiu7

6029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302963 6-Jan-2023 17:59
Send private message

I recently ported my on account VF number to Kogan on mhy OnePlus 9. The porting was a bit tortuous but appeared to work.

 

But now it seems that SMS to VF phones shows the original 028 number but to other networks it shows the right number.

 

Calling shows the right number.  Contacted Kogan support who said try another phone so I tried a different phone and it's fine. So it appears to be a problem with my Oneplus 9 but I cannot find any setting where it sends a different number to only a specific carrier.

 

Any ideas?

coffeebaron
5979 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3018009 6-Jan-2023 18:14
Send private message

Try disable the Android chat feature




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
MaxineN
Max
1122 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Vodafone NZ
Subscriber

  #3018011 6-Jan-2023 18:17
Send private message

Certainly a Android Chat setting.

 

 

 

I do not have a Android device at hand however this number can be changed.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

lchiu7

6029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3018014 6-Jan-2023 18:23
Send private message

coffeebaron: Try disable the Android chat feature


I see in the chat settings it has the 028 number. Good spotting. Just need to work out how to change it



coffeebaron
5979 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3018017 6-Jan-2023 18:28
Send private message

Try turn off chat, then back on. It will then possibly try to re-register.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

lchiu7

6029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3018018 6-Jan-2023 18:42
Send private message

lchiu7:
coffeebaron: Try disable the Android chat feature


I see in the chat settings it has the 028 number. Good spotting. Just need to work out how to change it


Found how to change it by force closing app, deleting all memory and
cache. Then added my number and it works now.

Thanks for the tip

