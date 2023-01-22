looseleaf:

It was time for me to renew my fibre plan with Vodafone so I rang them up and asked them what deal they could offer.

In the end the lady offered me $89/month which was $10/month more than I was currently paying but they would give me $200 credit so the total price ended up less. So I agreed for another 12 months.

However I checked my Vodafone account after the call and found that my mobile plan had been moved from prepay onto an expensive monthly plan without my knowledge or permission. And here is the kicker I had $200.05 dollars of credit on my prepay mobile account. By changing my plan to monthly the prepay credit became a credit on my account -the $200 credit they were offering me WAS MY OWN MONEY!!

So now I'm on a more expensive internet plan than before but also on an expensive mobile plan as well.

I am still trying to get this all sorted with Vodafone it is infuriating.

I don't see how this isn't straight up misrepresentation and fraud.