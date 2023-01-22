Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) My Vodafone story
looseleaf

18 posts

Geek


#303180 22-Jan-2023 12:01


It was time for me to renew my fibre plan with Vodafone so I rang them up and asked them what deal they could offer.  

 

In the end the lady offered me $89/month which was $10/month more than I was currently paying but they would give me $200 credit so the total price ended up less.  So I agreed for another 12 months.

 

 

 

However I checked my Vodafone account after the call and found that my mobile plan had been moved from prepay onto an expensive monthly plan without my knowledge or permission.  And here is the kicker I had $200.05 dollars of credit on my prepay mobile account.  By changing my plan to monthly the prepay credit became a credit on my account -the $200 credit they were offering me WAS MY OWN MONEY!!

 

 

 

So now I'm on a more expensive internet plan than before but also on an expensive mobile plan as well.

 

 

 

I am still trying to get this all sorted with Vodafone it is infuriating.

 

 

 

I don't see how this isn't straight up misrepresentation and fraud.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linux
9509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3025448 22-Jan-2023 12:07


So you are telling me they moved your Prepay connection to On Account with out your permission?

 

Did they mention during the phone call at any stage they were going to do this?

 



Linux
9509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3025455 22-Jan-2023 12:09


@looseleaf Read this post from another geekzone user

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=303169

eracode
6671 posts

Uber Geek


  #3025456 22-Jan-2023 12:13


Quote: By changing my plan to monthly the prepay credit became a credit on my account -the $200 credit they were offering me WAS MY OWN MONEY!!

 

 

 

Not really your own money - it was a credit, just not on the account you wanted or expected.

 

Nonetheless, changing you from PP to OA without your knowledge and consent is inexcusable and unconscionable.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



looseleaf

18 posts

Geek


  #3025457 22-Jan-2023 12:13


Linux:

 

So you are telling me they moved your Prepay connection to On Account with out your permission?

 

Did they mention during the phone call at any stage they were going to do this?

 



 

 

 

 

No not at all.  

 

 

 

The call got cut off half way through and they had to call me back.  It was only talking to someone else afterwards that I found out the call got cut off because that was the exact time they changed me over.  They literally changed me over while I was on the phone to them without telling me.

 

 

Linux
9509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3025458 22-Jan-2023 12:15


Clearly these call centre staff are getting paid extra to move customers from prepaid to on account

quickymart
9792 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3025459 22-Jan-2023 12:16


Yet again more top quality service from Vodafone's useless offshore call centre. Seriously, how can something as straightforward as this get so messed up??

 

I'm almost scared to call them myself with any query lest this sort of thing happen.

looseleaf

18 posts

Geek


  #3025460 22-Jan-2023 12:17


eracode:

 

Quote: By changing my plan to monthly the prepay credit became a credit on my account -the $200 credit they were offering me WAS MY OWN MONEY!!

 

 

 

Not really your own money - it was a credit, just not on the account you wanted or expected.

 

Nonetheless, changing you from PP to OA is inexcusable and unconscionable.

 

 

 

 

Yes but they were trying to pass it off as a $200 credit they were giving me when it was nothing of the sort.

 

 

 

 



St1ick
196 posts

Master Geek


  #3025462 22-Jan-2023 12:24


quickymart:

Yet again more top quality service from Vodafone's useless offshore call centre. Seriously, how can something as straightforward as this get so messed up??


I'm almost scared to call them myself with any query lest this sort of thing happen.


Now it's just better to contact an employee off geekzone

eracode
6671 posts

Uber Geek


  #3025463 22-Jan-2023 12:29


looseleaf:

 

eracode:

 

Quote: By changing my plan to monthly the prepay credit became a credit on my account -the $200 credit they were offering me WAS MY OWN MONEY!!

 

 

 

Not really your own money - it was a credit, just not on the account you wanted or expected.

 

Nonetheless, changing you from PP to OA is inexcusable and unconscionable.

 

 

Yes but they were trying to pass it off as a $200 credit they were giving me when it was nothing of the sort.

 

 

A credit is a credit. Although not on the account you wanted, it would save you money if you used it the way they intended/wanted because you then wouldn’t be paying anything on the original account (where you expected it).




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
6671 posts

Uber Geek


  #3025465 22-Jan-2023 12:34


I still love Shona Laing’s 1985 song “Glad I’m Not a Kennedy”.

 

My modern day version would be “Glad I’m Not Jason Paris”.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

