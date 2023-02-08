Hi,

Just looking for a way forward or some advice.

In the last 3 days my voice quality on my s21ultra 18months old on vodafone has been, rubberbanding for want of the better word chopping in and out on voice with a bit of delay.

Have restarted phone, all updates done.

Rang Vodafone business today, to be told its likely my sim or the phone.

Is this likely ?

Every time I've had a degradation in signal at home which is also my work location there have been network issues.

Last time it was spark 5g stomping on the vodafone sites.

Grateful for any advice.

Thanks Jeremy