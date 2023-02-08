Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Poor voice quality on volte s21
#303413 8-Feb-2023 17:11
Hi, 

 

 

 

Just looking for a way forward or some advice. 

 

In the last 3 days my voice quality on my s21ultra 18months old  on vodafone has been, rubberbanding for want of the better word chopping in and out on voice with a bit of delay. 

 

Have restarted phone, all updates done. 

 

 

 

Rang Vodafone business today, to be told its likely my sim or the phone. 

 

Is this likely ?

 

Every time I've had a degradation in signal at home which is also my work location there have been network issues. 

 

Last time it was spark 5g stomping on the vodafone sites. 

 

 

 

Grateful for any advice. 

 

 

 

Thanks Jeremy

  #3033606 8-Feb-2023 17:25
"its likely my sim or the phone"

 

 

 

"So how do we fix that"?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

  #3033615 8-Feb-2023 18:11
@JeremyNzl You got told it could be the ' SIM card ' trick to get you off the phone!

The SIM card has zero to do with VoLTE and it will not be related to your handset

I wonder what staff member would say to customers with a eSIM

SIM = subscriber identity module not VoLTE voice quantity thingy

  #3033617 8-Feb-2023 18:13
Do not accept any staff member telling you it is SIM card or handset related

FYI ex VodafoneNZ staff member 17+ years and part of my job was looking after SIM cards end to end

