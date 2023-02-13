Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all

 

With both Spark and 2Degrees, you can select for either WiFi preferred or mobile network preferred, under Android's WiFi calling submenu (S23 Ultra in my case). This toggle is not present for Vodafone, presumably a carrier setting switch their end, forcing network preferred? Seems odd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ironically WiFi calling has triggered here because I've no network right now.

 

I live rurally and on the threshold of coverage. I can get a bar or two if I'm lucky, often none. Typically this isn't enough for a useable conversation though. More often than not, this causes the WiFi calling to drop off, as at least some network is available. This results in poor call quality and missed calls entirely, as they go over the network despite WiFi calling being readily on standby. Sometimes the WiFi calling will connect if the coverage drops low enough and then the conversations are fine.

 

Up until recently, the Samsung Band Selection could get around this by accessing this sub menu hidden by Vodafone and allowing you to select for WiFi calling preferred. Samsung has since killed this. Now my Vodafone sim is mostly useless at home (like my SureSignal)

 

I see there are a bunch of previous threads about this, none previously solved. Simple solution would be for Vodafone to allow the user to select for WiFi calling preferred, the other carriers seem to do it. Surely Vodafone can't expect users in my case to activate flight mode (and thus killing network) so that WiFi calling triggers, just to make a phone call?

 

Anyone know of a working solution to this or someone from Vodafone that can help?

 

Thanks

I thought only SparkNZ and VodafoneNZ offered this setting

2degrees is either on or off

Hi there

 

 

 

Yeah not ideal but that is the current method on how VoWiFi works on VFNZ. Been mentioned a bunch. Can't say if this will or is going to change but I can try a few people in the know tomorrow and see what responses I can get.

 

 

 

Wait one.

 

 

 

Linux: I thought only SparkNZ and VodafoneNZ offered this setting

2degrees is either on or off

 

 

 

2degrees is very much on and off however 2degrees and Spark have VoWiFi first then VoLTE. We're the other way around. VoWiFi only kicks in at around -115 or no coverage or flight mode.

 

 




