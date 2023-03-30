Does anyone here use https://businessportal.one.nz/ ?
Since the rebrand to One NZ, my password manager (1Password) doesn't seem to work with the autofill option. Previously, with the VFNZ branding, I had no problems with my password manager.
I've noticed that autofill doesn't work well when the login box pops out of the main web page. Still works well when you use the browser extension to fill but automatically.
The experts here will tell you to turn off autofill and use a simple keyboard shortcut.
Copy the password from the manager. Delete the entry in the password manager. Log in to the site again, save the entry via the prompt. It'll be because the domain is different to what was previously associated with the identity, so it doesn't know it should use that identity for that new domain.
Senecio:
The experts here will tell you to turn off autofill and use a simple keyboard shortcut.
This is my preference. I don't want anything loaded to my browser. Figure if it can read the page and figure out the password, thats too much for me. I use keepassxc (or keepass at a push), and use global hotkeys for detecting things. it can be somewhat annoying as it can only interrogate the page title....not the url. So if (like so many) it just creates a page with teh title "login" then it tends to trigger a bunch of potential passwords that can be entered.
But on the flip side, itunes, rdp sessions, steam, ssh sessions and other applications, keepass can autotype those as well. Not just browser based.
YMMV
