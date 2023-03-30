Senecio: The experts here will tell you to turn off autofill and use a simple keyboard shortcut.

This is my preference. I don't want anything loaded to my browser. Figure if it can read the page and figure out the password, thats too much for me. I use keepassxc (or keepass at a push), and use global hotkeys for detecting things. it can be somewhat annoying as it can only interrogate the page title....not the url. So if (like so many) it just creates a page with teh title "login" then it tends to trigger a bunch of potential passwords that can be entered.

But on the flip side, itunes, rdp sessions, steam, ssh sessions and other applications, keepass can autotype those as well. Not just browser based.

YMMV