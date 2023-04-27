Hi.
What should I do? Is there any One NZ representatives here?
I own a back section properties. The power polls have been replaced. When orion replaced the polls they did not securely attach the old telecom or coax cables to the polls. They have fallen closer to the ground during high winds. I phoned chorus on tuesday and they said they will reattach the old copper telecom cables but will not touch the coax cables.
I phoned One NZ today and they said the will NOT fix their coax cables because I do not have an account with them.
How do i get these coax cables reattacteed to the polls.