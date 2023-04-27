

So....

1 hour on the phone with One NZ with no success. They did contact Chorus though and tried to sort it out with them. At the end of the call they passed me on to the chorus representative. He was confused at first and wondered why he was contacted. After he talked to his superiors he confirmed that chorus does not do coax and the original tech was correct in refusing to touch the coax.

Nick has sorted me out and put a request through to downer to get it sorted. 5 mins after starting this thread. Very well done.

The original tech was a downer tech in a chorus van (I think... Very confusing, tooo many companies involved). He is coming back tomorrow to do the copper telecom lines. Whether he will do the coax at the same time is anyone's guess.

Paul