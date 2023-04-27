Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Coax cables dangling over my property.
debo

#304354 27-Apr-2023 15:09
Hi.
What should I do? Is there any One NZ representatives here?

I own a back section properties. The power polls have been replaced. When orion replaced the polls they did not securely attach the old telecom or coax cables to the polls. They have fallen closer to the ground during high winds. I phoned chorus on tuesday and they said they will reattach the old copper telecom cables but will not touch the coax cables.
I phoned One NZ today and they said the will NOT fix their coax cables because I do not have an account with them.
How do i get these coax cables reattacteed to the polls.

NickR1
One NZ

  #3068434 27-Apr-2023 15:24
I phoned One NZ today and they said the will NOT fix their coax cables because I do not have an account with them.

 

I apologise - this is incorrect. I'll PM you.

 
 
 
 

wratterus
  #3068437 27-Apr-2023 15:33
That's slightly annoying for sure!

 

@MaxineN should be able to get the right people on this. 

 

 

 

Edit - sorry, bit late on this one. 

timmmay
  #3068445 27-Apr-2023 16:14
It'd be a shame if someone cut those old unused cables away and they turned out to be useful.

 

A friend of mine had a similar answer from Vodafone once about a cable coming into the house that was no longer required, so they just cut the cable off.



MikeAqua
  #3068447 27-Apr-2023 16:18
Clumsily pruning the foliage adjacent to the coax should get some action out of the non-responsive ICT quite quickly.




Mike

Bung
  #3068449 27-Apr-2023 16:20
No, it would be a shame if the cables were unused but still got reinstated.

debo

  #3068461 27-Apr-2023 16:40
So....
1 hour on the phone with One NZ with no success. They did contact Chorus though and tried to sort it out with them. At the end of the call they passed me on to the chorus representative. He was confused at first and wondered why he was contacted. After he talked to his superiors he confirmed that chorus does not do coax and the original tech was correct in refusing to touch the coax.
Nick has sorted me out and put a request through to downer to get it sorted. 5 mins after starting this thread. Very well done.
The original tech was a downer tech in a chorus van (I think... Very confusing, tooo many companies involved). He is coming back tomorrow to do the copper telecom lines. Whether he will do the coax at the same time is anyone's guess.
Paul

quickymart
  #3068476 27-Apr-2023 17:23
Chorus?? Chorus won't touch TCL/Vodafone cable - it's not their network.

 

Dear God I sometimes wonder how some of their phone reps got the job in the first place 🙄

