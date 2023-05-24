Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Having very poor connection with One NZ mobile data
Ppeppssi

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#304651 24-May-2023 12:30
Hi all, just wondering if anyone is encountering connection problem with ONE NZ's mobile data from this week?

 

I'm having poor connection to no connection with my 4G & 5G, and is having 1-2 bars whenever the data is turned on.

coffeebaron
6015 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3079357 24-May-2023 12:54
Approx what area? Have you tried when outside this area and in better coverage? Possible maintenance on cell site in your area.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Ppeppssi

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3079362 24-May-2023 13:09
Currently located in auckland aiport/mangere area. I've checked their site but no outages :(

 

I do get better coverage if i am outside the area, but still slow.

