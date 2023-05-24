Hi all, just wondering if anyone is encountering connection problem with ONE NZ's mobile data from this week?
I'm having poor connection to no connection with my 4G & 5G, and is having 1-2 bars whenever the data is turned on.
Approx what area? Have you tried when outside this area and in better coverage? Possible maintenance on cell site in your area.
Currently located in auckland aiport/mangere area. I've checked their site but no outages :(
I do get better coverage if i am outside the area, but still slow.