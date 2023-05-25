Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Can I Swap faulty VF Wireless Broadband Router with another
Jay88

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#304665 25-May-2023 22:27
Send private message quote this post

Hi team, My Dad's VF B315s wireless B/B router has a fault (POTS and NW ports dead) and I need to know if I can just buy another VF B315 on trademe, swap the SIM and get him going that way? Done all the resets etc. but it's dead. It's out of warranty, One NZ don't have that model anymore and they won't supply him anyway as he is rural and that customer segment is now handled but their subsidiary Farmside (Confirmed with them too, he would have to join them as a new customer). He would prefer just to keep paying VF as it now is. We can still get into his old router for settings if needed. 

 

We would really appreciate any confirmation or otherwise. 

 

Thanks.

Create new topic
quickymart
10359 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3079695 25-May-2023 22:34
Send private message quote this post

That's a bit slack, Vodafone should just swap out the router or arrange it with Farmside if required.

 

It sounds like they just wanted to get him off the phone so he could do all the running around instead of them. Let me guess, their top-notch overseas call centre strikes again? 🙄

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
pristle
134 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3079696 25-May-2023 22:40
Send private message quote this post

I e-cycled a couple of these recently. I have more stuff to clear out and will keep an eye out. Can let you know on Saturday.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 