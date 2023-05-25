Hi team, My Dad's VF B315s wireless B/B router has a fault (POTS and NW ports dead) and I need to know if I can just buy another VF B315 on trademe, swap the SIM and get him going that way? Done all the resets etc. but it's dead. It's out of warranty, One NZ don't have that model anymore and they won't supply him anyway as he is rural and that customer segment is now handled but their subsidiary Farmside (Confirmed with them too, he would have to join them as a new customer). He would prefer just to keep paying VF as it now is. We can still get into his old router for settings if needed.

We would really appreciate any confirmation or otherwise.

Thanks.