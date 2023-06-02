does anyone know how to forward calls on Kogan's mobile? kogan customer service is useless.
I have both iPhone and Android, but it didn't work. Kogan in Australia has a service called
Premier Access Bolt-On for call forwarding but in NZ don't have that
Kogan in Australia
About Premier Access Bolt-On
The Premier Access Bolt-On adds extra services to your active plan, giving you access to international calls, SMS and MMS, as well as video calls.
When you’re in Australia up to $14.90 worth of the following services are included:
What's not included - All services not listed above, including but not limited to:
tefo1400:
Yeah sounds like they just don't have it built into the plans/locked like our prepay plans.
Kogan's website says it can be done
CAN I DIVERT CALLS TO ANOTHER NUMBER?
Diverting calls to another number is possible, but only via your handset, not the network.
Not all handsets have this functionality, so be sure to check your handset user manual for instructions on enabling this, if applicable.
Interesting.
I just grabbed my fiancees phone who is on Kogan Mobile and when attempting to do always forwarding I get a unexpected response from network.
I'd push for customer service to raise a ticket with us to see why it isn't working when their website says yes.
OneNZ Prepaid subscribers can not use call forwarding (via mobile network) so I would be surprised if Kogan customers can
@MaxineN This is working as designed Prepaid subscribers are not enabled to setup call diverts at network level
Not sure what level of access you have got but if you run the ZMSO command on MSISDN or IMSI you will see the feature deactivated under bearer T11
CFU = N
CFB = N
CFNA = N
CFNR = N
The only one you will see active is OCCF to 6421xxxxxx and customers can not change this one
when I tried on my Samsung s21 ultra it says ( something went wrong. check your sim card or network connection, then try again
Linux:
@MaxineN This is working as designed Prepaid subscribers are not enabled to setup call diverts at network level
This is the answer (and also what my assumption was as it's not built into the prepay propositions much like ours).
It's a bit interesting because to my knowledge the only diverts I know of is on the network level via phone settings(as per my first post).
