Kogan in Australia

About Premier Access Bolt-On

The Premier Access Bolt-On adds extra services to your active plan, giving you access to international calls, SMS and MMS, as well as video calls.

When you’re in Australia up to $14.90 worth of the following services are included:

Standard national and international video calls

Standard calls, MMS and SMS to international numbers

Directory Assistance 1223; and

Call forwarding within Australia

Premium calls to '1900' numbers

What's not included - All services not listed above, including but not limited to: