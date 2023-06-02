Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)kogan forward calls
tefo1400

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#305757 2-Jun-2023 08:22
does anyone know how to forward calls on Kogan's mobile? kogan customer service is useless. 

MaxineN
Max
1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3083629 2-Jun-2023 08:31
If using the Google dialer

Phone > settings > calling accounts > call forwarding

On iPhone
Settings > Phone > Call forwarding


Side note

I have no idea if it's built into their plans. Could or could not work. I know it's unavailable for our prepay plans. Kogan could allow you on their plans.




tefo1400

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3083635 2-Jun-2023 08:42
I have both iPhone and Android, but it didn't work. Kogan in Australia has a service called  

 

 Premier Access Bolt-On for call forwarding but in NZ don't have that 

tefo1400

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3083637 2-Jun-2023 08:45
Kogan in Australia

 

 

About Premier Access Bolt-On

 

 

 

 

 

The Premier Access Bolt-On adds extra services to your active plan, giving you access to international calls, SMS and MMS, as well as video calls. 

 

When you’re in Australia up to $14.90 worth of the following services are included:

 

  • Standard national and international video calls
  • Standard calls, MMS and SMS to international numbers
  • Directory Assistance 1223; and
  • Call forwarding within Australia
  • Premium calls to '1900' numbers

What's not included - All services not listed above, including but not limited to:

 

  • SMS and calls to selected premium numbers
  • All national Voice and SMS services
  • Any type of Data services
  • Calls, SMS, MMS or video calls to non-terrestrial locations such as satellites and space stations;
  • International rerouted, freephone, pager and premium numbers
  • International voice call diverts or call forwarding;
  • Use of the VHA Network that is for a commercial purpose or for resale by you; and
  • Calls and SMS to the Pivotel Network

 

 



MaxineN
Max
1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3083641 2-Jun-2023 08:51
tefo1400:

 

I have both iPhone and Android, but it didn't work. Kogan in Australia has a service called  

 

 Premier Access Bolt-On for call forwarding but in NZ don't have that 

 

 

 

Yeah sounds like they just don't have it built into the plans/locked like our prepay plans.

 

 

 

 




tefo1400

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3083650 2-Jun-2023 09:08
Kogan's website says it can be done 

 

 

 

 

CAN I DIVERT CALLS TO ANOTHER NUMBER?

 

 

 

 

 

Diverting calls to another number is possible, but only via your handset, not the network.

 

Not all handsets have this functionality, so be sure to check your handset user manual for instructions on enabling this, if applicable.

 

MaxineN
Max
1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3083661 2-Jun-2023 09:17
Interesting.

 

I just grabbed my fiancees phone who is on Kogan Mobile and when attempting to do always forwarding I get a unexpected response from network.

 

I'd push for customer service to raise a ticket with us to see why it isn't working when their website says yes.




Linux
9828 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083662 2-Jun-2023 09:17
OneNZ Prepaid subscribers can not use call forwarding (via mobile network) so I would be surprised if Kogan customers can



Linux
9828 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083663 2-Jun-2023 09:20
@MaxineN This is working as designed Prepaid subscribers are not enabled to setup call diverts at network level

 

Not sure what level of access you have got but if you run the ZMSO command on MSISDN or IMSI you will see the feature deactivated under bearer T11

 

CFU = N

 

CFB = N

 

CFNA = N

 

CFNR = N

 

The only one you will see active is OCCF to 6421xxxxxx and customers can not change this one

 

 

tefo1400

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3083668 2-Jun-2023 09:26
when I tried on my Samsung s21 ultra it says ( something went wrong. check your sim card or network connection, then try again 

MaxineN
Max
1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3083674 2-Jun-2023 09:31
Linux:

 

@MaxineN This is working as designed Prepaid subscribers are not enabled to setup call diverts at network level

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is the answer (and also what my assumption was as it's not built into the prepay propositions much like ours).

 

 

 

It's a bit interesting because to my knowledge the only diverts I know of is on the network level via phone settings(as per my first post).




