OnceBitten

I tried to find the old vodafone forum online, but since they've changed to one nz the forum must have gone (couldn't find it), so I'll ask here to see if anyone can help

We're going to Vancouver Canada next month and want to know if our iPhones will switch automatically over to vodafone / rogers communitations in Vancouver - or do we have to go into settings and change it manually?

We don't plan on using our phones to make or receive calls / txts, but may need to do so in an emergency.

we're not interested in purchasing a plan or anything for the time we're in Vancouver, but I was going to put some extra $$ on my account to cover any emergency txts or calls

Any advice would be appreciated