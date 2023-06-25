OnceBitten

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone in Canada
I tried to find the old vodafone forum online, but since they've changed to one nz the forum must have gone (couldn't find it), so I'll ask here to see if anyone can help

 

We're going to Vancouver Canada next month and want to know if our iPhones will switch automatically over to vodafone / rogers communitations in Vancouver - or do we have to go into settings and change it manually? 

 

We don't plan on using our phones to make or receive calls / txts, but may need to do so in an emergency.

 

we're not interested in purchasing a plan or anything for the time we're in Vancouver, but I was going to put some extra $$ on my account to cover any emergency txts or calls

 

Any advice would be appreciated 

 

 

As long as you have your sim/eSIM activated (make sure Data roaming is DISABLED), it will automatically connect (although make sure you have automatic network selection enabled). 

 

Assuming that you are on prepaid: Note that receiving SMS is free. Sending SMS isn't. Making and receiving calls also aren't. You'll be able to also use wifi calling if needed to (charged as if you are in NZ). 

 

 




If you need your phone when overseas and it does not connect to a mobile network that is when you action a manual network selection to a carrier - VodafoneNZ community closed down a number of years ago now

did you look a tthe voda / one website?

 

 

 

Roaming with One NZ just works when you land. You can call, TXT or use data in over 100 destinations.



https://one.nz/roaming/

