Running on a One VDSL connection - the old Huawei modem seems to be losing it ... lots of dropouts

Just bought a FritzBox 7530 and having trouble connecting to the internet

Could well be a config issue on my side

This is how I have the Fritzbox configured:

Username and password required - No

VLAN ID = 10

Encapsulation: Bridging, DHCP automatic

DSL connection is strong and constant, but no internet connection

Not much help from One

Fritzbox suppliers Snappernet suggested One may need to 'flush the line". Something to do with MAC addresses

So I'm on my own now unless someone has an idea?