Running on a One VDSL connection - the old Huawei modem seems to be losing it ... lots of dropouts
Just bought a FritzBox 7530 and having trouble connecting to the internet
Could well be a config issue on my side
This is how I have the Fritzbox configured:
Username and password required - No
VLAN ID = 10
Encapsulation: Bridging, DHCP automatic
DSL connection is strong and constant, but no internet connection
Not much help from One
Fritzbox suppliers Snappernet suggested One may need to 'flush the line". Something to do with MAC addresses
So I'm on my own now unless someone has an idea?