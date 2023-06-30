Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fritzbox with One VDSL - no internet connection
steadysteve

84 posts

Master Geek


#306135 30-Jun-2023 13:39
Running on a One VDSL connection - the old Huawei modem seems to be losing it ... lots of dropouts

 

Just bought a FritzBox 7530 and having trouble connecting to the internet

 

Could well be a config issue on my side

 

This is how I have the Fritzbox configured:

 

Username and password required - No

 

VLAN ID = 10

 

Encapsulation: Bridging, DHCP automatic

 

 

 

DSL connection is strong and constant,  but no internet connection

 

Not much help from One 

 

Fritzbox suppliers Snappernet suggested One may need to 'flush the line". Something to do with MAC addresses

 

 

 

So I'm on my own now unless someone has an idea?

Gollam
36 posts

Geek


  #3097741 30-Jun-2023 13:50
Login to the FritzBox and take a look at the error log in the admin page. Might point to the problem.

 

Generally you would need an ID and password to login to the ISP once the DSL link is up

 

Golom

 
 
 
 

steadysteve

84 posts

Master Geek


  #3097742 30-Jun-2023 13:54
OK, thanks fot that

 

I have no idea what username and password to use ... did I get these from vodafone when I originally set up my connection?

MaxineN
Max
1213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3097745 30-Jun-2023 14:06
No.

 

 

 

Credentials are not required as we do PTM + Automatic IP/DHCP/IPoE.

 

 

 

 

If you have sync up according to the Fritzbox but getting no internet then yes it is not configured correctly. Give the above a go.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Gollam
36 posts

Geek


  #3097747 30-Jun-2023 14:10
steadysteve:

 

OK, thanks fot that

 

I have no idea what username and password to use ... did I get these from vodafone when I originally set up my connection?

 

 

You should have received these when you signed up with the ISP.

Gollam
36 posts

Geek


  #3097760 30-Jun-2023 15:06
MaxineN:

 

No.

 

 

 

Credentials are not required as we do PTM + Automatic IP/DHCP/IPoE.

 

 

 

 

If you have sync up according to the Fritzbox but getting no internet then yes it is not configured correctly. Give the above a go.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for this - has updated my knowledge

 

Cheers

 

Golom

steadysteve

84 posts

Master Geek


  #3097766 30-Jun-2023 15:12
MaxineN:

 

Credentials are not required as we do PTM + Automatic IP/DHCP/IPoE.

 

 

Thanks Maxine ...

 

So it turns out my connection is in fact ADSL - (could have sworn I signed up for VDSL)

 

In that case, according to One website I do need credentials - is that correct?

 

I can read a PPPoA username on my old Huawei modem, but the password is starred out ...

 

 

 

steadysteve

84 posts

Master Geek


  #3097783 30-Jun-2023 15:28
Seems unlikely the instructions mean I should enter "User" into the Login and Password fields ...



MaxineN
Max
1213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3097786 30-Jun-2023 15:40
Heh

Adsl yes pppoa and yes you need to enter something




