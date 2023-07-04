Press release:

One New Zealand 5G customers will now enjoy a permanent speed boost thanks to a re-tuning of its entire network to take advantage of 5G spectrum recently allocated by MBIE.

“This awesome upgrade means faster social media, gaming, and HD streaming – more of what our customers love to do on their mobile devices,” says Head of Mobile Networks Thaigan Govender.

“In testing we’ve seen download speeds of up to 1.4Gbps. That’s fast enough to download a typical HD movie in about 15 seconds, so it’s blazing fast.”

It’s not just about Tik Tok and Netflix though. The re-tune will provide additional capacity on the network which will mean increased availability for Fixed Wireless Access at faster download and upload speeds – making it a great alternative to fixed line broadband for some customers.

For the techies: The retune encompasses a frequency switch, as well as a bandwidth expansion from 60 to 80MHZ.

“We’re excited about the continued technological innovation 5G is driving to help make Aotearoa more awesome. From private 5G networks to 5G supported edge computing, the future is bright.

“One NZ continues to expand its 5G network at pace, with over 500 sites live, and a few hundred more being built or upgraded in the coming 12 months.”

The upgrade comes after One NZ was awarded New Zealand’s ‘Best in Test’ mobile network by global leader in mobile testing umlaut for the second year running.