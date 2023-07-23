Apologies in advance, I know this has been discussed at length on here already but I've read all of the other threads but 2 days later I'm still banging my head against a wall!

I want to replace my parents Vodafone Ultra Hub (VANT-9) due to poor wireless performance. Have installed a TP-Link (Archer AX1500) which is connected directly to the ONT, working great.

My parents are almost ready to drop it, but ideally they want to keep the landline. From my reading on Geekzone I was planning to daisy-chain the VANT-9 off the AX1500 with VLAN (ID 10 + tags) and DHCP enabled and use it as a glorified ATA but... no dice. The VANT-9 isn't picking up an IP.

I have WAN of VANT-9 connected to LAN of AX1500.

Have tried connecting VANT-9 to ONT directly to acquire SIP credentials then switching back to LAN off AX1500 but it made no difference. Voda router into the ONT and the phone always works fine.

I've tried power cycling the ONT, the AX1500 and the VANT-9 in various orders but also no luck.

VLAN is active and set to NZ preset of AX1500 (ID 10 on all LAN ports and sending 802.1Q tags).

WAN on VANT-9 is set to IPoE and Dynamic IP, VLAN ID 10 here too.

The DHCP on the AX1500 is active.

The LAN IP of the VANT-9 isn't in the DHCP pool range of the AX1500.

What am I missing here? I read something about things not working until you assigning the DNS manually but not to the Router's IP. I don't 100% follow what that should be set to – will having it set to Cloudfare's do, or am I missing the point?

I know that this setup isn't officially supported by One NZ but I'm interested if it simply will not work with this hardware setup or if I've missed something really obvious.

Thanks in advance if anyone can point me in the right direction.