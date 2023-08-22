Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Can't log into One account on their website
MurrayM

2306 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#306800 22-Aug-2023 16:51
Send private message quote this post

Did someone not update the reCAPTCHA config when they changed domain names from vodafone.co.nz to one.nz?

 

Because I can't complete the CAPTCHA I can't log in to my account.

 

Create new topic
djtOtago
954 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3119058 22-Aug-2023 17:03
Send private message quote this post

I login from https://one.nz/#sign-in 
That works for me.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
MurrayM

2306 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3119059 22-Aug-2023 17:12
Send private message quote this post

djtOtago:

 

I login from https://one.nz/#sign-in 
That works for me.

 

 

Yup, that's how I'm logging in. I go there, click on the "Internet and Landline" tab, fill in username and password (from my password manager), and then I'm shown the page in the my screenshot above.

MurrayM

2306 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3119060 22-Aug-2023 17:18
Send private message quote this post

Hmm, I've just tried it again and this time instead of clicking on the "Internet and Landline" tab I just left it on the "My One NZ" tab and entered my details. I was able to log in and see both my home internet connection and my mobile phone plans. I thought that they were previously under two different logins but I guess not any more. Anyway, I was able to get in and do what I wanted. Someone from One might still like to check out that reCAPTCHA error though.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 