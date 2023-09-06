Hi

So I was given the advice of using *31# to unblock my number when calling certain contacts with caller id set to never.

This seemed to work intermittently but I decided to can it. So I turned show caller ID to always and cleared all the *31# with the various contacts I had tried to unhide my number from.

Now there are a number of contacts the one's I had *31# set up on who only see private number when I call.

I have done a factory reset of my phone, transferred my sim to another phone, tried *31# and #31# to turn caller id back on/off.

I have called a mobile phone I have never called before and it shows my number. Called numbers who used to be in my contacts (contact list gone since a factory reset) and my number shows as private number.

I am completely stumped - as are One NZ and Samsung.

Any ideas?