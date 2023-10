MyFlex plan did not receive the bonus data this month.

Spoke to lady on the need help app. She was not vey helpful and said you don’t get anything.

I then went in to the One nz store and the man looked up my account and could not do anything.

He said wait until next time I renew plan to see if I can then.

But in the mean time I miss out on my bonus data.

When I click on your data up bonus I get this message

Has anyone else had problems? Or could help me.

Thanks