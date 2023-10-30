Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Need a new mobile plan, should the cost increase this much?
David321

324 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310540 30-Oct-2023 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

 

 

I am looking at One's current mobile plans as my wife and I would benefit from having a little extra data every month.

 

To be honest I don't know a lot about it and I have probably changed a mobile plan once in my life and that was over 10 years ago!

 

We currently share a plan which is "RED+ Lite - SIMO", no idea what that means but I do know it gives us unlimited calls and texts with 10GB data to share, and we obviously have our own mobile numbers. 

 

This current plan costs us $55 per month and an extra $20 to have my wife's number added, but we get a $20 discount for having internet with One.

 

 

 

I am looking at new plans which will allow us to have more data and from what I can see there are only 2 options on their site, the "One plan" and the "Medium plan".

 

The medium plans looks the more suitable of the two but at $65 a month plus $35 a month to have my wife added id be looking at $100 per month or $80 per month if I can retain my $20 discount.

 

That's a fair bit more than the current $55-ish we pay per month now and it does not even say online how much data is provided, but I am assuming it is 12GB as a letter I got in the mail mentions a "medium" plan which has 12gb.

 

 

 

I just wanted to check if there was other options or if I have overlooked/missed something, as an extra $25 per month for an extra 2GB and endless data seems a bit on the high side?




_David_

Create new topic
farcus
1434 posts

Uber Geek


  #3153681 30-Oct-2023 12:51
Send private message quote this post

Medium plan looks to be 15GB

 



Why not call vodafone and see what deal they can do?

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
David321

324 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3153685 30-Oct-2023 13:02
Send private message quote this post

farcus:

 

Why not call vodafone and see what deal they can do?

 

 

 

 

That is an option, but previous experience keeps that as my absolute last resort.

 

I was thinking about going into a One store, but I think I tried that a while ago and they said they do not have any discretion to apply discounts and could not really do anything for me.




_David_

konfusd
192 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3153688 30-Oct-2023 13:11
Send private message quote this post

I don’t have any new recommendations, but would like to point out that on our current plans, the additional number (“companion plan” as we call them now) would get its own data allowance; i.e. you’d get 15GB each for that $100/month.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for One New Zealand, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.



ajw

ajw
1840 posts

Uber Geek


  #3153695 30-Oct-2023 13:29
Send private message quote this post

 

 

 

 

https://www.mobilecompare.co.nz/compare-plans/?f%5Bsort%5D=-rating&f%5Bsort_review%5D=-created&f%5Bplan_id%5D=&f%5Bq%5D=&f%5Bcontract%5D=&f%5Bprepaid%5D=&f%5Bmonthly%5D=&f%5Bdeals_only%5D=&f%5Bdata_carryover_type%5D=&f%5Bdata_amount%5D=&f%5Bext_min_carryover_type%5D=&f%5Bext_min_type%5D=&f%5Bext_min_amount%5D=&f%5Btxt_carryover_type%5D=&f%5Btxt_type%5D=&f%5Btxt_amount%5D=&f%5Bis_featured%5D=

Quinny
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3153709 30-Oct-2023 14:20
Send private message quote this post

I am on the same Red Share and every time I speak with them they push the "endless data" and I push back. I share with my mum and sister (who is blind), and between us, we use about 2-3 gig a month. If I changed to the medium I too would be way more like you. If you can stay on the old ones do. Up the use of wifi instead of mobile data if you can. That's why my data use is so low.  

David321

324 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3153719 30-Oct-2023 14:36
Send private message quote this post

Quinny:

 

I am on the same Red Share and every time I speak with them they push the "endless data" and I push back. I share with my mum and sister (who is blind), and between us, we use about 2-3 gig a month. If I changed to the medium I too would be way more like you. If you can stay on the old ones do. Up the use of wifi instead of mobile data if you can. That's why my data use is so low.  

 

 

 

 

I didn't expect to find someone in the same boat! It seems todays plans are far less value than the old ones like ours. It seems to get marginally more data than I need I am looking at a significant price increase. (I know the new plans are endless data, but honestly 15gb between us would be more than enough.




_David_

ajw

ajw
1840 posts

Uber Geek


  #3153739 30-Oct-2023 15:47
Send private message quote this post

Have you checked this provider out.

 

 

 

https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 