Hi all,

I am looking at One's current mobile plans as my wife and I would benefit from having a little extra data every month.

To be honest I don't know a lot about it and I have probably changed a mobile plan once in my life and that was over 10 years ago!

We currently share a plan which is "RED+ Lite - SIMO", no idea what that means but I do know it gives us unlimited calls and texts with 10GB data to share, and we obviously have our own mobile numbers.

This current plan costs us $55 per month and an extra $20 to have my wife's number added, but we get a $20 discount for having internet with One.

I am looking at new plans which will allow us to have more data and from what I can see there are only 2 options on their site, the "One plan" and the "Medium plan".

The medium plans looks the more suitable of the two but at $65 a month plus $35 a month to have my wife added id be looking at $100 per month or $80 per month if I can retain my $20 discount.

That's a fair bit more than the current $55-ish we pay per month now and it does not even say online how much data is provided, but I am assuming it is 12GB as a letter I got in the mail mentions a "medium" plan which has 12gb.

I just wanted to check if there was other options or if I have overlooked/missed something, as an extra $25 per month for an extra 2GB and endless data seems a bit on the high side?