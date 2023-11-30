LurkingKiwi

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)D-Link DWM-222 USB stick LTE modem on One
#310926 30-Nov-2023 17:52
As I need the internet on a non-WAN tablet for a few days, I purchased a D-Link DWM-222 USB stick LTE modem from PB.

 

A quick test using an on-account One SIM from work went just fine, so I anted-up for a One prepay SIM and added a plan with a few GB of data.

 

Plugged it in, says "connected", SMS worked both ways but no data throughput.

 

"It's probably incompatible" was the result of escalating at One NZ (plus not supported) and D-Link support.

 

I'd noticed that "vodafone" was the default and only useful APN choice offered in the integrated web GUI on the modem (the other was orcon), but having searched Geekzone and seen the suggestion to use "internet" for a different reason, that reminded me I'd used "internet" in the past for something else. I found the manual config settings and changed the APN to "internet" -> all works fine.

 

Surely I'm not the first one to try this?

 

Is there a different APN I SHOULD be using for mobile broadband on prepay?

 

Thanks, Len.

 

 

  #3170944 12-Dec-2023 10:03
The SIM might be IMEI locked prepay sims are designed to be used in mobile phones only.

 

If it works with your on-account SIM and not your prepay sim this is most likely the case.

 

 




