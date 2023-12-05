I see a lot of threads about roaming problems over the last year, So I thought I would share my experience over the last three weeks for anyone on OneNZ planning a trip to the US



My Handset - iPhone 12 Pro (IOS 17)

Wife’s Handset - iPhone 12 Pro (Was IOS 16 Now IOS 17)



* In Nevada both mobiles were connected to T-Mobile VoLTE worked perfectly for calls/txts

* Parts of Southern Nevada T-Mobile have no 4G/5G coverage as the 3G T-Mobile network is now shut down and is OneNZ’s preferred roaming partner the phone drops down to GSM making data totally unusable unless you force the phone onto the Verizon network.

* In Utah there are areas where there is NO T-Mobile coverage, I was able to call/txt just fine but my wife couldn’t, (data was fine), we upgraded her phone to IOS 17 - This means that Verizon’s VoLTE profile is not part of IOS16



- Tip 1 When roaming on the $8 plan calls to the country you are in are part of your included minutes, we found out then hard way this does NOT apply when you are connected to wifi and using WiFi calling, this can only be assumed because you are connected to OneNZ directly and not to a local network.



- Tip 2 Alot of US websites block IP address from outside the US, When you use roaming data you still have an NZ IP Address so make sure you have a VPN app loaded



I assume Android will still have the same issues with VoLTE when roaming as they don’t contain worldwide VoLTE profiles like Apple do.





