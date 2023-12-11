Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Switched Copper to Fibre now IPv6 only
kiwibob1

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311058 11-Dec-2023 08:08
Send private message

I’m looking for a bit of assistance. My friend switched to fibre a week a agoi and has been struggling with her internet ever since. Turns out that there’s no IPv4 connection (per ipv6-test.com) which explains the problems.

 

Calls to the help desk have been interesting and lengthy. Highlights include:

 

Fri - “it’s an old modem you’ll need a new one with a 12 month contract” (its a HG659)
Sat - “We’ve upgraded you to IPv6 it’s got a lot of new features - are you sure you want to go back to IPv4?”

 

Yesterday (Sunday) I got a call from a helpful Tech who got IPv4 running (“config error”) however this only lasted a short time and the connection went back to IPv6 only.

 

If anyone from OneNZ could PM me that would be great and I can provide the account number.

 

 

mrgsm021
1173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3170513 11-Dec-2023 08:58
Send private message

@MaxineN & @JackNOneNZ 

 
 
 
 

MaxineN
Max
1295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3170518 11-Dec-2023 09:11
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

@MaxineN & @JackNOneNZ 

 

 

 

 

Both of us are on annual leave unfortunately.

 

Send the details through to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz and I can flick it through to my team leader.

 

 

 

Kind regards
Maxine




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

nztim
2850 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3170573 11-Dec-2023 10:31
Send private message

My guess is the IPv4 configuration on the router is misconfigured.  

 

Vodafone/ONE uses DHCP Over VLAN 10 for both IPv4 or IPv6




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76429 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170605 11-Dec-2023 12:53
Send private message

kiwibob1:

 

Sat - “We’ve upgraded you to IPv6 it’s got a lot of new features - are you sure you want to go back to IPv4?”

 

 

This must be the most misguided response from an ISP...




xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13043 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170622 11-Dec-2023 13:12
Send private message

freitasm:

 

kiwibob1:

 

Sat - “We’ve upgraded you to IPv6 it’s got a lot of new features - are you sure you want to go back to IPv4?”

 

 

This must be the most misguided response from an ISP...

 

 

Its what happens when the marketing team are asked to take overflow calls.....

 

 




kiwibob1

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170630 11-Dec-2023 13:30
Send private message

nztim:

 

My guess is the IPv4 configuration on the router is misconfigured.  

 

 

 

 

Thanks NZ Tim. The HG659 is a simple beast and has nothing to offer by way of config options. It’s pretty much plug and play (or in this case not).

snj

snj
30 posts

Geek


  #3170634 11-Dec-2023 13:35
Send private message

kiwibob1:

 

nztim:

 

My guess is the IPv4 configuration on the router is misconfigured.  

 

 

 

 

Thanks NZ Tim. The HG659 is a simple beast and has nothing to offer by way of config options. It’s pretty much plug and play (or in this case not).

 

 

Was the HG659 provided by One NZ (or Vodafone before rebrand) or BYO?

 

If from One, it should be configured the right way by default (but you can check against the BYO instructions to be sure).

 

If it was a BYO from another ISP, it might be worth going through https://one.nz/help/broadband/modem-support/byo-modem/ to double check that the settings match.



cddt
664 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170637 11-Dec-2023 13:40
Send private message

HG659 may give you more settings options by using the admin account. 

 

User: !!Huawei

 

Pass: @HuaweiHgw

kiwibob1

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170816 11-Dec-2023 18:35
Send private message

I’ve just followed up. Despite calling shortly after the fault recurred and being assured that it would be raised again with the tech team who would call back either Sunday pm or Monday am it seems that the fault was closed and not reopened. Hence no call.

 

Back in touch with the same agent who is back to the new modem (I think she means router) solution. Frankly I’m not hopeful but who knows. I might go and see if i can dig something out of the parts bin.

 

Curiously my friend is reluctant to leave One NZ and I’m reluctant to suggest it in case the hole gets even deeper. If this doesn’t cut it then that’s the next option, I can’t stand the ‘music’ on hold again.

quickymart
11252 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3170848 11-Dec-2023 20:24
Send private message

xpd:

 

kiwibob1:

 

Sat - “We’ve upgraded you to IPv6 it’s got a lot of new features - are you sure you want to go back to IPv4?”

 

 

Its what happens when the marketing team are asked to take overflow calls.....

 

 

Oh I read that as that was their usual call centre staff responding, not the marketing team?

nztim
2850 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3170861 11-Dec-2023 21:18
Send private message

kiwibob1:

I’ve just followed up. Despite calling shortly after the fault recurred and being assured that it would be raised again with the tech team who would call back either Sunday pm or Monday am it seems that the fault was closed and not reopened. Hence no call.


Back in touch with the same agent who is back to the new modem (I think she means router) solution. Frankly I’m not hopeful but who knows. I might go and see if i can dig something out of the parts bin.


Curiously my friend is reluctant to leave One NZ and I’m reluctant to suggest it in case the hole gets even deeper. If this doesn’t cut it then that’s the next option, I can’t stand the ‘music’ on hold again.



Before you waste anymore time on hold try another router….




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Tinkerisk
3083 posts

Uber Geek


  #3171228 12-Dec-2023 20:10
quote this post

kiwibob1:

 

I’m looking for a bit of assistance. My friend switched to fibre a week a agoi and has been struggling with her internet ever since. Turns out that there’s no IPv4 connection (per ipv6-test.com) which explains the problems.

 

Calls to the help desk have been interesting and lengthy. Highlights include:

 

Fri - “it’s an old modem you’ll need a new one with a 12 month contract” (its a HG659)
Sat - “We’ve upgraded you to IPv6 it’s got a lot of new features - are you sure you want to go back to IPv4?”

 

Yesterday (Sunday) I got a call from a helpful Tech who got IPv4 running (“config error”) however this only lasted a short time and the connection went back to IPv6 only.

 

If anyone from OneNZ could PM me that would be great and I can provide the account number.

 

 

Since it just fits, but I don't know if that also applies in your case (I’m located in Germany):

 


Yesterday evening I got a customer "emergency call" saying that he had a new DSL contract and his internet was down. So I had to drive to him, as remote was out. Long story short: he got a DS-Lite connection that only allows IPv6 due to the "no longer available" IPv4 addresses. As a first aid, I enabled IPv6 on his (DrayTek) router and entered the DNS of "NAT64" for him, then at least access from his computer to IPv4 servers on the Internet worked. For the time being, he cannot access his own home server from outside until I get more details from his new ISP today. As an alternative, I'm temporarily providing him with a free loaner Fritzbox - it can handle DS-Lite with IPv6 only.

 

I have noticed that IPv4 addresses with a real dual stack are increasingly being allocated only to companies here. These kinds of problems will become more frequent in the future.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

