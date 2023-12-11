I’m looking for a bit of assistance. My friend switched to fibre a week a agoi and has been struggling with her internet ever since. Turns out that there’s no IPv4 connection (per ipv6-test.com) which explains the problems.

Calls to the help desk have been interesting and lengthy. Highlights include:

Fri - “it’s an old modem you’ll need a new one with a 12 month contract” (its a HG659)

Sat - “We’ve upgraded you to IPv6 it’s got a lot of new features - are you sure you want to go back to IPv4?”

Yesterday (Sunday) I got a call from a helpful Tech who got IPv4 running (“config error”) however this only lasted a short time and the connection went back to IPv6 only.

If anyone from OneNZ could PM me that would be great and I can provide the account number.