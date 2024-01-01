I don't know a whole lot about IPv6.

I was somewhat surprised to find that if I access my current IPv6 address (reported by www.whatismyip.com ) over HTTP from a remote server, it indeed connects directly to my (ethernet connected) workstation behind the One supplied Huawei DN8245X6-10 router and pulls up my local Apache server without any issue.

I do not recall doing anything to explicitly allow this on the router, so I guess it's the default way it works. I don't remember the old Ultrahub behaving that way, but maybe I just never knew.

I had naievly assumed all this time that the IPv6 DHCP would assign a private range IP6 address and NAT it much like IPv4. I would generally rather not allow arbitrary connections from the outside world to machines behind the router, but equally I would still like to use IPv6 to connect outbound, so I don't just want to disable IPv6 entirely.

Also I'd ideally like to have a more stable IPv6 address (or at least some specifically known prefix) presented to those outbound connections, the current one changes quite frequently (more frequently than the IPv4 external address) so for example setting an AWS Security Group rule to permit an inbound connection from only "my" ip requires frequent attention.

Current "DHCPv6 Server" settings from the Huawei below...