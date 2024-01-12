Hi
I am looking to use Fritzbox on the old Vodafone cable network.. can anyone advise the setting required?
Thanks
Doesn't it need docsis, so won't work?
One NZ provides a modem included in the plan...
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
DHCP + VLAN 10.
Absolute bare minimum for IPv4.
https://one.nz/faq/modem-settings-for-a-non-one-nz-modem
mentalinc:
Doesn't it need docsis, so won't work?
One NZ provides a modem included in the plan...
My imagination is that the Fritzbox will sit behind the TC4400 and not replace it. We won't provision 3rd party Cable modems but they can put a Fritzbox behind it.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
From memory you need to use their cable modem, you can't supply your own.
Disclaimer, I haven't had cable since 2001 and I think it was the 3COM cable modems around then.
The Cable Modem is just a bridge, you can provide any router behind that
It will either be DHCP+VLAN10 OR Static IP/SN/GW (with no VLAN) if the customer has been around since TelstraClear/Saturn days but not sure how many of those are left.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.