BYO Modem on One/vodafone cable
Eitsop

#311409 12-Jan-2024 16:16
Hi

 

I am looking to use Fritzbox on the old Vodafone cable network.. can anyone advise the setting required?

 

Thanks

mentalinc
  #3181188 12-Jan-2024 16:24
Doesn't it need docsis, so won't work?

 

One NZ provides a modem included in the plan...

 

 




MaxineN
Max
  #3181189 12-Jan-2024 16:25
DHCP + VLAN 10.

 

 

 

Absolute bare minimum for IPv4.

https://one.nz/faq/modem-settings-for-a-non-one-nz-modem

 

 

 

My imagination is that the Fritzbox will sit behind the TC4400 and not replace it. We won't provision 3rd party Cable modems but they can put a Fritzbox behind it.




quickymart
  #3181190 12-Jan-2024 16:25
From memory you need to use their cable modem, you can't supply your own.

 

Disclaimer, I haven't had cable since 2001 and I think it was the 3COM cable modems around then.



nztim
  #3181249 12-Jan-2024 17:12
The Cable Modem is just a bridge, you can provide any router behind that

 

It will either be DHCP+VLAN10 OR Static IP/SN/GW (with no VLAN) if the customer has been around since TelstraClear/Saturn days but not sure how many of those are left. 




