Well, it's not super-old. It's a Huawei B818 which I got in late 2020, when I went onto Vodafone 4G wireless broadband. I'm now on fibre starter, and so the modem is no longer in use. As far as I'm aware, it's in good condition.

What is one allowed to do with it? Is it likely to be of any use to someone else, or are they not transferable? I'm trying to figure out if I can give it away (that is, if it's of any use to anyone else) or whether it should go to an electronics recycle collection. I figure that a standard modem/router would be useful elsewhere, but I'm not sure what difference the 4G makes.