MiddleAgedGrump

Hi NZ networking geeks, I have just shifted to my own place, got my One NZ fibre connection activated but I can't get my Asus RT-AC5300 (DD-WRT firmware router - v3.0-r50057) to connect to the internet. It seems all the settings/instructions I found online don't correspond to the settings in my router's GUI. Can anyone please advise on if I can actually get my router working and what settings I need. Am thinking the 1st thing I should probably do is update my roughly 2-year-old firmware? FYI, the ONT is live and 'power', 'optical' and 'LAN 1' lights are on. LAN 1 is what my router is connected to.