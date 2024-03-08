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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Settings needed DD-WRT firmware router to connect to One NZ fibre broadband
MiddleAgedGrump

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#312017 8-Mar-2024 10:58
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Hi NZ networking geeks, I have just shifted to my own place, got my One NZ fibre connection activated but I can't get my Asus RT-AC5300 (DD-WRT firmware router - v3.0-r50057) to connect to the internet. It seems all the settings/instructions I found online don't correspond to the settings in my router's GUI. Can anyone please advise on if I can actually get my router working and what settings I need. Am thinking the 1st thing I should probably do is update my roughly 2-year-old firmware? FYI, the ONT is live and 'power', 'optical' and 'LAN 1' lights are on. LAN 1 is what my router is connected to.

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hairy1
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  #3204448 8-Mar-2024 13:24
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Did your provider advise which LAN port to use? That would be the first thing to check




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mrgsm021
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  #3204559 8-Mar-2024 14:53
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For One NZ fibre, you need to set DHCP/IPoE as the authentication type with VLAN 10 tagging on the WAN interface.

 

For standard Asus firmware/web GUI, the VLAN 10 setting can be found under IPTV tab but not sure about DD-WRT

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