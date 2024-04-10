I got one of these with the intention of setting up MQTT over a mobile network.

It has a Quectel BG95-M3 modem controlled by a Pi Pico W, and an eSIM that is global.



I've managed to connect to VF (I think):

'AT+QNWINFO\r', '+QNWINFO: "eMTC","53001","LTE BAND 28",9485', 'OK'

and get network time

'AT+QLTS=2\r', '+QLTS: "2024/04/10,17:13:27+48,0"', 'OK'



However, I've not managed to set up an internet connection:

'AT+QICSGP=1\r', '+QICSGP: 1,"vodafone","","",0', 'OK'

'AT+CGDCONT?\r', '+CGDCONT: 1,"IP","vodafone","0.0.0.0",0,0,0', 'OK'

activating this profile:

'AT+CGACT=1,1\r', '+CME ERROR: 100'], 'status': 1



I'm clearly either missing something or doing it wrong, or completely misunderstanding something.



Any ideas?