As mentioned it looks like the Asus devices are operating in "wireless router" mode - this will need to be changed to "access point" mode for your desired topology to work as expected.

I understand the desire not to spend more money than required, but consider in the future upgrading your APs to devices which are intended to work together with seamless roaming on a single SSID. E.g. GWN7660 (or similar) is my recommendation. By the looks of it your current set up will have 6 SSIDs across 3 devices - that's a bit of a pain to manage.

Once you have your network set up and working, I also recommend checking to see if you can configure minimum RSSI values on your APs (or routers acting as APs). This will make the AP kick off any device which gets too far away from it, so it can be forced to reconnect to a closer AP. This will massively improve user experience rather than having devices hanging on to weak connections!