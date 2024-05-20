Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)How do I connect 2 ASUS routers to a Huawei DN8245X6?
MadDog101

#312822 20-May-2024 23:15
Hello there,

 

Can someone please tell me what settings to use on a Huawei DN8245X6 to allow two asus RT-AC58U (Wireless-AC1300 Dual Band Gigabit Routers) downstream? I have tried a lot of settings but I don't know how to make this work or if it is possible to do it. I aim to hook this up Wednesday afternoon when no one will need the internet.

 

 

 

There is Cat5 or Cat6 run throughout the house. My ideal setup would be 3 different "hubs" to connect to with wifi (the Huawei and two Asus's) and 2 lan connections for better speed. I plan to use 2 lan ports for work. The wifi needs to be fast enough for 4k Netflix which it is right now 60Mb up 40Mb down. I have seen lan over 200Mb down so I will try use them for proper work. Disregard the CCTV connections please.

 

 

 

I am having difficulty trying to set up a network as follows:

 

 

O.N.T.:

 

 

Huawei Gateway:

 

 

Asus Routers:

 

 

Garage switch board:

 

 

Huawei admin page settings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASUS admin page settings:

 

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

Ragnor
  #3232845 20-May-2024 23:38
You probably want to put both the Asus into Access Point mode, guide here

 

https://www.asus.com/nz/support/faq/1015009/

 

Not sure you'll need to or want to run 3 Wifi APs though depending on the size of your place. In theory if not too old the Asus should have AiMesh and will work well together so maybe disable the WIFI on the Huawei (unless the specs are better of course)

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

cddt
  #3232859 21-May-2024 07:26
As mentioned it looks like the Asus devices are operating in "wireless router" mode - this will need to be changed to "access point" mode for your desired topology to work as expected. 

 

 

 

I understand the desire not to spend more money than required, but consider in the future upgrading your APs to devices which are intended to work together with seamless roaming on a single SSID. E.g. GWN7660 (or similar) is my recommendation. By the looks of it your current set up will have 6 SSIDs across 3 devices - that's a bit of a pain to manage. 

 

 

 

Once you have your network set up and working, I also recommend checking to see if you can configure minimum RSSI values on your APs (or routers acting as APs). This will make the AP kick off any device which gets too far away from it, so it can be forced to reconnect to a closer AP. This will massively improve user experience rather than having devices hanging on to weak connections! 




MadDog101

  #3233315 21-May-2024 20:52
Thank you very much for the replys. I will try the Access Mode tomorrow. Cheers



MadDog101

  #3233600 22-May-2024 20:18
Access Point mode worked! Thanks heaps Ragnor! The routers do support AiMesh. Will look in to it later.

 

 

 

I have cable repairs to do. Someone reverse wired 4 different cat cables on the female ends. A $40 trademe tool kit will fix it. Have done this work before.

 

 

 

Thanks cddt for advice. I will fix the cables then try the RSSI value settings.

