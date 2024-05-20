Hello there,
Can someone please tell me what settings to use on a Huawei DN8245X6 to allow two asus RT-AC58U (Wireless-AC1300 Dual Band Gigabit Routers) downstream? I have tried a lot of settings but I don't know how to make this work or if it is possible to do it. I aim to hook this up Wednesday afternoon when no one will need the internet.
There is Cat5 or Cat6 run throughout the house. My ideal setup would be 3 different "hubs" to connect to with wifi (the Huawei and two Asus's) and 2 lan connections for better speed. I plan to use 2 lan ports for work. The wifi needs to be fast enough for 4k Netflix which it is right now 60Mb up 40Mb down. I have seen lan over 200Mb down so I will try use them for proper work. Disregard the CCTV connections please.
I am having difficulty trying to set up a network as follows:
O.N.T.:
Huawei Gateway:
Asus Routers:
Garage switch board:
Huawei admin page settings:
ASUS admin page settings:
Thanks in advance