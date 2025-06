I have pfSense 24.03 (latest). I just noticed I had ipv6 connectivity now! However, I get just one ipv6 address, for the router, so not useful. I configured IPv6 prefix, see below:

But now I have lost ipv6 connectivity. I don't get an ipv6 address, and I see no prefixes, just the local ipv6 address:

Does anyone have some suggestion on what to try? I've tried to change my mac address (didn't help).

From the posts here ipv6 /56 prefixes should work.

Any pointers much appreciated!