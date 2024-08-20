Recieved an email that the $45 Small Endless plan is ending (including the $15 discount for life) for essentially the same plan with no discount 🥲
"Hi there,
This a note to let you know that you will be changing to a new plan, called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet. One Wallet is a new digital wallet where we stack One Wallet Dollars to help you buy a new, interest free phone.
From your first bill following 16 September 2024, your $45 Small Mobile Plan with a $15 plan discount will end and you will automatically be moved onto our new plan, called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet.
What's changing?
- Your plan is changing, you will automatically move to be on our new plan called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet from your first bill after 16 September 2024.
- Your $15 discount will also end on this date
- Your new plan will include 5GB Endless data, Endless texts and calls to NZ and Aussie numbers and our new product One Wallet.
- Good news, you’ve got early access to your One Wallet from today, preloaded with $360 to get you started."
Didn't think the 'discount for life' could be removed so easily... Pretty dissapointing and a bit misleading. The only difference with the new plan is the addition of One Wallet.
Staff instore couldn't offer any discounts on the new plan - suggested calling retention team. Anyone else in the same boat? Planning to switch/stay?
Kogan seems like a much better option in terms of price, especially with the sale on now.