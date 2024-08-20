Recieved an email that the $45 Small Endless plan is ending (including the $15 discount for life) for essentially the same plan with no discount 🥲

"Hi there,

This a note to let you know that you will be changing to a new plan, called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet. One Wallet is a new digital wallet where we stack One Wallet Dollars to help you buy a new, interest free phone.

From your first bill following 16 September 2024, your $45 Small Mobile Plan with a $15 plan discount will end and you will automatically be moved onto our new plan, called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet.

What's changing?

Your plan is changing, you will automatically move to be on our new plan called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet from your first bill after 16 September 2024.



Your $15 discount will also end on this date



Your new plan will include 5GB Endless data, Endless texts and calls to NZ and Aussie numbers and our new product One Wallet.



Good news, you’ve got early access to your One Wallet from today, preloaded with $360 to get you started."



Didn't think the 'discount for life' could be removed so easily... Pretty dissapointing and a bit misleading. The only difference with the new plan is the addition of One Wallet.

Staff instore couldn't offer any discounts on the new plan - suggested calling retention team. Anyone else in the same boat? Planning to switch/stay?

Kogan seems like a much better option in terms of price, especially with the sale on now.