Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)$45 Small Endless plan discontinued for... $45 Small Endless with One Wallet?
koreoes

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315831 20-Aug-2024 14:12
Send private message

Recieved an email that the $45 Small Endless plan is ending (including the $15 discount for life) for essentially the same plan with no discount 🥲

 

 

 

"Hi there, 

 

 

 

This a note to let you know that you will be changing to a new plan, called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet. One Wallet is a new digital wallet where we stack One Wallet Dollars to help you buy a new, interest free phone.

 

 

 

From your first bill following 16 September 2024, your $45 Small Mobile Plan with a $15 plan discount will end and you will automatically be moved onto our new plan, called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet.

 

 

 

What's changing?

 

  •  

       

    • Your plan is changing, you will automatically move to be on our new plan called the $45 Small Endless Plan with One Wallet from your first bill after 16 September 2024. 

  •  

       

    • Your $15 discount will also end on this date

  •  

       

    • Your new plan will include 5GB Endless data, Endless texts and calls to NZ and Aussie numbers and our new product One Wallet.

  •  

       

    • Good news, you’ve got early access to your One Wallet from today, preloaded with $360 to get you started."

 

 

Didn't think the 'discount for life' could be removed so easily... Pretty dissapointing and a bit misleading. The only difference with the new plan is the addition of One Wallet. 

 

 

 

Staff instore couldn't offer any discounts on the new plan - suggested calling retention team. Anyone else in the same boat? Planning to switch/stay? 

 

 

 

Kogan seems like a much better option in terms of price, especially with the sale on now. 

Create new topic
Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3273927 20-Aug-2024 15:45
Send private message

My mate got this email and 5 minutes later he ported to another carrier

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright