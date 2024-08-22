Internet has been on and off all day. The TV streaming keeps buffering even in Freeview but I still seem to have intermittent internet enough to post between lapses.
Very annoying. Anyone else having problems?
@linux when I visited her, she was on HFC, very rusted COAX splitters with the downstairs flat not sure (and split again for TV which will be gone now)
I think since then all those rusted splitters etc have been replaced.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
I am at the Erskine complex in Island Bay, with One NZ fibre. I was using my connection throughout most of the day and it was fine.
@linux HFC Didn’t even think of doing a speed test as it’s unusual to happen only on my iPad which was updated the day before and I wondered if that was causing it, as his laptop ethernet connected was streaming fine when my iPad would freeze. Then later in the evening the TV started to buffer.
Splitters and some cabling were replaced about 6 months ago. Laptop a few feet away from router.
This morning so far all seems fine, but did a Chorus speed test on his Ethernet connected laptop and was surprised at the difference.
92 Mbps Down
94 Up Jitter1 Ping 9
Did it twice and similar result.
On my Wifi connected iPad.
413 Mbps Down
104 Up Ping 10 Jitter 5
Second time 432 down
Tried the TV
354 Mbps down
99 up.
Eva888: Ethernet connected laptop and was surprised at the difference.
92 Mbps Down
94 Up Jitter1 Ping 9
That's a 100 Mb/s ethernet link somewhere.
There seem to be a lot of anecdotes on here about poor HFC reliability. In contrast, I have been on One NZ fibre for five years in two different houses and can't remember a single instance of an outage or performance problem.
I get that HFC might have a cost advantage, but I'm not sure if it's worth it.
Normally have no problem with HFC. Streaming works fine in all rooms of the house with the Decos. We don’t game. They will eventually move everyone off it but for the moment for $30 difference a month I can’t see the benefit.
I did see some outages on their map bordering our area so might have been that.
RunningMan:
That's a 100 Mb/s ethernet link somewhere.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ This will be the problem bad network cable
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
RunningMan:
That's a 100 Mb/s ethernet link somewhere.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ This will be the problem bad network cable
Or maybe the laptop only has a 100Mb/s port.
Will try another Ethernet cable into the laptop later and run another test.
And yes @RunningMan I just checked Link speed Receive/ Transmit is 100/100Mbps
Eva888:
Will try another Ethernet cable into the laptop later and run another test.
And yes @RunningMan I just checked Link speed Receive/ Transmit is 100/100Mbps
When I visited your house I remember some Ethernet over powerline adapters used? these could be 100mbps max?
Also, if you remember I said that these need to be plugged directly into the wall and not into multi boxes, has this been corrected?
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
Eva888:
Will try another Ethernet cable into the laptop later and run another test.
And yes @RunningMan I just checked Link speed Receive/ Transmit is 100/100Mbps
When I visited your house I remember some Ethernet over powerline adapters used? these could be 100mbps max?
Also, if you remember I said that these need to be plugged directly into the wall and not into multi boxes, has this been corrected?
Powerlines are long gone as I now have decos that work really well. Everything seems back to normal again so may have been a temporary glitch.
Eva888:
Powerlines are long gone as I now have decos that work really well. Everything seems back to normal again so may have been a temporary glitch.
Great to hear its sorted itself
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
On another note the day this thread was posted times well with the release of the latest WOW expansion pack, I wonder if lots of people downland ~100GB had impact on things )
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.