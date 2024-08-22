@linux HFC Didn’t even think of doing a speed test as it’s unusual to happen only on my iPad which was updated the day before and I wondered if that was causing it, as his laptop ethernet connected was streaming fine when my iPad would freeze. Then later in the evening the TV started to buffer.

Splitters and some cabling were replaced about 6 months ago. Laptop a few feet away from router.



This morning so far all seems fine, but did a Chorus speed test on his Ethernet connected laptop and was surprised at the difference.

92 Mbps Down

94 Up Jitter1 Ping 9

Did it twice and similar result.

On my Wifi connected iPad.

413 Mbps Down

104 Up Ping 10 Jitter 5

Second time 432 down





Tried the TV

354 Mbps down

99 up.