One NZ Internet Choppy All Day South Wellington.
Eva888

Uber Geek

#315854 22-Aug-2024 23:23
Internet has been on and off all day. The TV streaming keeps buffering even in Freeview but I still seem to have intermittent internet enough to post between lapses.

 

Very annoying. Anyone else having problems? 

Linux
Uber Geek

  #3274654 23-Aug-2024 07:45
@eva888 You need to tell us what type of connection you have got

Fibre, HFC, xDSL or FWA?

Have you done any basic fault checking on your side?

 
 
 
 

nztim
  #3274661 23-Aug-2024 08:31
@linux when I visited her, she was on HFC, very rusted COAX splitters with the downstairs flat not sure (and split again for TV which will be gone now)

 

I think since then all those rusted splitters etc have been replaced.




alasta
  #3274669 23-Aug-2024 08:48
I am at the Erskine complex in Island Bay, with One NZ fibre. I was using my connection throughout most of the day and it was fine. 



Eva888

  #3274675 23-Aug-2024 09:24
@linux HFC  Didn’t even think of doing a speed test as it’s unusual to happen only on my iPad which was updated the day before and I wondered if that was causing it, as his laptop ethernet connected was streaming fine when my iPad would freeze. Then later in the evening the TV started to buffer.

 

Splitters and some cabling were replaced about 6 months ago. Laptop a few feet away from router. 

 


This morning so far all seems fine, but did a Chorus speed test on his Ethernet connected laptop and was surprised at the difference.

 

92 Mbps Down

 

94 Up  Jitter1  Ping 9  

 

Did it twice and similar result.

 

 

 

On my Wifi connected iPad.

 

413 Mbps Down

 

104 Up   Ping 10     Jitter 5

 

Second time 432 down

 



Tried the TV

 

354 Mbps down

 

99 up.

 

 

RunningMan
  #3274676 23-Aug-2024 09:27
Eva888: Ethernet connected laptop and was surprised at the difference.

 

92 Mbps Down

 

94 Up  Jitter1  Ping 9  

 

That's a 100 Mb/s ethernet link somewhere.

Linux
  #3274687 23-Aug-2024 10:23
Simple fix request a Fibre install

alasta
  #3274697 23-Aug-2024 10:56
There seem to be a lot of anecdotes on here about poor HFC reliability. In contrast, I have been on One NZ fibre for five years in two different houses and can't remember a single instance of an outage or performance problem.

 

I get that HFC might have a cost advantage, but I'm not sure if it's worth it. 



Eva888

  #3274701 23-Aug-2024 11:11
Normally have no problem with HFC. Streaming works fine in all rooms of the house with the Decos. We don’t game. They will eventually move everyone off it but for the moment for $30 difference a month I can’t see the benefit. 

 

I did see some outages on their map bordering our area so might have been that. 

nztim
  #3274710 23-Aug-2024 11:28
RunningMan:

 

That's a 100 Mb/s ethernet link somewhere.

 

 

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ This will be the problem bad network cable 

 

 




RunningMan
  #3274831 23-Aug-2024 16:16
nztim:

 

RunningMan:

 

That's a 100 Mb/s ethernet link somewhere.

 

 

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ This will be the problem bad network cable 

 

 

 

 

Or maybe the laptop only has a 100Mb/s port.

Eva888

  #3274852 23-Aug-2024 18:22
Will try another Ethernet cable into the laptop later and run another test. 

 

And yes @RunningMan I just checked Link speed Receive/ Transmit is 100/100Mbps

nztim
  #3275692 27-Aug-2024 09:20
Eva888:

 

Will try another Ethernet cable into the laptop later and run another test. 

 

And yes @RunningMan I just checked Link speed Receive/ Transmit is 100/100Mbps

 

 

When I visited your house I remember some Ethernet over powerline adapters used? these could be 100mbps max?

 

Also, if you remember I said that these need to be plugged directly into the wall and not into multi boxes, has this been corrected?




Eva888

  #3275785 27-Aug-2024 13:25
nztim:

 

Eva888:

 

Will try another Ethernet cable into the laptop later and run another test. 

 

And yes @RunningMan I just checked Link speed Receive/ Transmit is 100/100Mbps

 

 

When I visited your house I remember some Ethernet over powerline adapters used? these could be 100mbps max?

 

Also, if you remember I said that these need to be plugged directly into the wall and not into multi boxes, has this been corrected?

 

 

Powerlines  are long gone as I now have decos that work really well. Everything seems back to normal again so may have been a temporary glitch. 

nztim
  #3275799 27-Aug-2024 15:07
Eva888:

 

Powerlines  are long gone as I now have decos that work really well. Everything seems back to normal again so may have been a temporary glitch. 

 

 

Great to hear its sorted itself




nztim
  #3275977 28-Aug-2024 08:54
On another note the day this thread was posted times well with the release of the latest WOW expansion pack, I wonder if lots of people downland ~100GB had impact on things )




