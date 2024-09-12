From my local machine it works. The DNS servers are getting "host unreachable" errors but if I ping 8.8.8.8 from the DNS servers it's happy. I have confirmed port 53 is open on the firewall, this was working fine and suddenly stopped. Nothing has changed apart from updates on the server.

Server: 8.8.8.8

Address: 8.8.8.8#53

Non-authoritative answer:

Name: apple.com

Address: 17.253.144.10