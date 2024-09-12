It seems that One seems to be blocking Google DNS on my business UFB connection. If I manually set SDwan rules to use 2D connection it works, this has been happening for two days now. Is anyone else seeing similar issues?
From my local machine it works. The DNS servers are getting "host unreachable" errors but if I ping 8.8.8.8 from the DNS servers it's happy. I have confirmed port 53 is open on the firewall, this was working fine and suddenly stopped. Nothing has changed apart from updates on the server.
Server: 8.8.8.8
Address: 8.8.8.8#53
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: apple.com
Address: 17.253.144.10