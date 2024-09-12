Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One Business UFB connection blocking Google DNS?

BTR

BTR

1527 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 448


#316058 12-Sep-2024 12:17
Send private message

It seems that One seems to be blocking Google DNS on my business UFB connection. If I manually set SDwan rules to use 2D connection it works, this has been happening for two days now. Is anyone else seeing similar issues? 

Create new topic
MadEngineer
4381 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2375

Trusted

  #3281400 12-Sep-2024 12:22
Send private message

In nslookup, If you run a set server 8.8.8.8 then run a query what error do you get back?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



BTR

BTR

1527 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 448


  #3281406 12-Sep-2024 12:36
Send private message

From my local machine it works. The DNS servers are getting "host unreachable" errors but if I ping 8.8.8.8 from the DNS servers it's happy. I have confirmed port 53 is open on the firewall, this was working fine and suddenly stopped. Nothing has changed apart from updates on the server. 

 

 

 

Server: 8.8.8.8

 

Address: 8.8.8.8#53

 

 

 

Non-authoritative answer:

 

Name: apple.com

 

Address: 17.253.144.10

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 